JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo were caught up in a wave of banking complaints Monday, with customers reporting trouble completing everyday transactions. The frustration wasn’t limited to those three names.

Word soon got out, and even Zelle customers found themselves unable to send payments. For anyone hoping to send payment or ensure that the transaction had gone through, it was not a good way to start the week.

The alerts appeared on Downdetector, which monitors reports made by users and not the reason behind any outage. Its numbers spiked at the same time for various financial services.

Bank customers run into payment delays as complaints spread

Customers of U.S. Bank, Truist, PNC Financial Services (PNC), Citigroup (C), and Capital One (COF) also reported having trouble with their banking services.

A JPMorgan spokesperson allegedly told Yahoo Finance:

“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Zelle lets customers send money to people who use other banks, so a problem with one bank can delay payments for customers at another, even if their own banking app is working fine.

Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bank’s senior vice president and head of enterprise external communications, said: “U.S. Bank systems are not directly impacted. However, clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays.”

That raised another question: Was Zelle having problems of its own? The service, which belongs to Early Warning Services, allows people to transfer money between different banks without having to use the same one.

Eric Blankenbaker, Zelle’s vice president for communications, told Forbes that Zelle was “not down” and was “operating as it should,” while trouble at other financial institutions “may be delaying Zelle payments for some of their customers.”

Bank of America, Truist, Wells Fargo, PNC, Citigroup and Capital One, along with Zelle, hadn’t answered Yahoo Finance’s requests for comment at the time of publication.

Bank shares crash amid the rough stretch for major tech systems

Meanwhile, bank stocks are tumbling, though it wasn’t clear whether the reported outages had anything to do with the selloff.

Shares of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup were all down around 2%. The Nasdaq KBW Bank Index also slipped 1.7%, as several of the biggest names in US banking lost ground.

The problem struck quickly after Microsoft’s (MSFT) email service “Outlook” was hit with a big glitch. The problem affected the workplace, government offices, courts, and the healthcare sector. It was not just an issue where someone had difficulty emptying their inbox.

Microsoft cited that this problem was due to an existing problem from a past network upgrade and not because of any cyberattack or AI agents.

Air passengers had their own problems to deal with after a technical failure forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to stop flights across the country. On Sunday, the agency explained that its communications systems had been overwhelmed by a massive amount of data, which caused problems with the radar information and radio signals used to manage flights.

The FAA said it stopped flights because it didn’t want to take any chances with passenger safety. Officials were looking into two possible locations where the trouble might have started: a radar facility in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications facility in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that travelers could still face delays, but expected flights to be back on their normal schedules by Monday, saying, “we should be running at full capacity.”