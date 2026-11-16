Meganet Technologies Global unveiled an initial public offering plan on November 16, with expectations of raising ₹740 crore (about $78.6 million) in India. The twist is in where the funds will flow. About 80% of the proceeds would go to existing stakeholders, and just a fraction would remain with the AI-server company based in Mumbai.

Most of the proceeds flow to sellers, not Meganet

NDTV Profit values the offer for sale at ₹600 crore ($63.7 million) in comparison with ₹140 crore ($14.9 million) in fresh equity. The figures are based on the USD-rupee exchange rate of ₹94.12 for the day of November 16. As per the draft agreement, the existing shareholders would get 81.1% of the rights issue, while Meganet would receive the 18.9%, before the expenses are deducted. The amount of ₹740 crore mentioned refers to the offer size and not the valuation of the company.

Some important information is yet to be revealed. Meganet’s investor page describes its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) as “Coming Soon”. Thus, the actual composition of the selling shareholders along with the price band and lot size remains unavailable.

Meganet $78.6M IPO: 81% of ₹740 Crore Issue Goes to Shareholders

Servers for Yotta, chips from Nvidia and AMD

Since it was founded back in 1997, Meganet started operations earlier than the current AI boom. Its customers include Yotta Data Services and Motilal Oswal. It has also developed sourcing partnerships with Nvidia and AMD. The company’s website mentions GPU workstations, multi-node clusters, and deployment support.

The financial view of Meganet is less elaborated. According to Tofler, the company reported an EBITDA of 40.12% year-on-year for the fiscal year ending in March 2025. However, it only gives a range of operating revenue of ₹100-500 crore ($10.6-53.1 million).

Meanwhile, Yotta is pursuing its own AI expansion. Cryptopolitan reported its separate $2 billion-plus Nvidia AI-hub project. Although Yotta is a Meganet customer, there is no confirmation that Meganet is supplying equipment for the project.

India’s capacity is set to multiply by 2030

India’s seven largest data-centre markets had 1,789 megawatts of operational capacity in the first half of 2026, Cushman & Wakefield reported. Another 3,860 MW was planned or under construction through 2030.

Crisil Ratings makes separate predictions that the total installed capacity in India is likely to expand to 7.5 gigawatts by March 2030, bringing in over ₹3 lakh crore ($31.9 billion). The two forecasts apply to different sectors and cannot be directly compared with one another.

Why a hardware supplier wants public money now

According to the data put forth by IDC, Global spending on AI infrastructure crossed the mark of $121.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 53% from a year prior. Servers formed 98% of this expenditure, and IDC has increased its forecast for the spending amount in 2026 to $521 billion.

The boom benefits various suppliers, including Meganet. However, investors must still contend with the reality of how far ₹140 crore (or $14.9 million) will go in financing and expanding if proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to pay sellers.

Water and farmland strain sit under the boom

Apart from funding, India’s AI growth is being hindered by increasing worries surrounding land & water issues. Some of the residents in Bengaluru are anxious about water shortages and farmers have held protests against the move to allocate more than 800 hectares of land for AI development initiatives, according to Channel News Asia. Karnataka’s IT Minister, Priyank Kharge, stated that there would be no forced acquisition of land.

These issues do not constitute accusations against Meganet but do point out the wider challenge the country faces, which is trying to grow its AI infrastructure while protecting local resources and addressing community concerns.