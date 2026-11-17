Microsoft showcased six MAI models at its Ignite conference on November 17. Some were newly launched, while others became more widely available. Microsoft says its models can nearly match more expensive rivals on the tasks they’re built for, while costing far less.

Specialized models aimed at the cost of a task

Microsoft’s six MAI specialized models include Code 2, Code 2 Flash, Cyber 2 Flash, Image 2.7, Transcribe 2, and Realtime 1.

Central to Microsoft’s claims of lower cost at almost the same or better performance is its MAI Code 2 model. The company tested the model using four coding benchmarks: DeepSWE 1.1, Terminal-Bench 2.1, SWE Atlas, and FrontierCode 1.1. In results published on November 17, Microsoft says Code 2 delivered 96% of Claude Opus 5.5’s performance while costing just 5% as much per task. The company also compared Code 2 with GPT-6.1 Sol. This time, it reported 98% of the performance at 40% of the cost.

As stated on GitHub’s pricing page, the MAI Code 2 is priced at $0.50 for every million input tokens and $2.50 for every million output tokens. The MAI Code 2 Flash version is available at a lower price of $0.05 for input tokens and $0.25 for output tokens. The Claude Opus 5.5 charges $4 for input and $20 for output, while the GPT-6.1 Sol charges $2 and $10, respectively. However, the prices of Microsoft’s models are only promotional in nature. The costs of the MAI Code 2 and the MAI Code 2 Flash will double after May 17, 2027.

Microsoft also reported its model performing better in terms of cybersecurity. Its Cyber 2 Flash achieved a 92.3% cybersecurity score on the CyberGym-E2E benchmark compared to GPT-6 Astra, which got a score of 91.5%. The input/output rates for Microsoft Cyber 2 Flash is $0.10/$0.50 per every million tokens.

However, the claims of Microsoft about its models’ performance should be taken with caution. The company chose the benchmarks used to compare its models with rivals. Also, independent testing has yet to confirm the results.

Microsoft Launches Six MAI Models to Challenge OpenAI and Anthropic

Suleyman frames the tradeoff

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft’s AI chief, explained the tradeoff in an Axios interview on November 17th. He elaborated that models developed for certain tasks have greater capability and knowledge using fewer parameters. However, there is still a limit to this specialization. A model that performs well at basic coding can have problems in advanced science problems.

To address the concern, Suleyman said his team is trying to build “true superintelligence”—an AI system that is capable of performing any intellectual task better than a human being. However, he did not say when such a system might be available.

Copilot, Azure weights and platform control

Code 2 is already available in GitHub Copilot. That could reduce purchases of outside models. Enterprise customers can also license MAI weights to customize models.

However, Axios reported that those customized models must run on Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform. Lower model costs could therefore come with greater cloud dependence.

A continuation of Nadella’s supplier worry

Microsoft had already introduced seven in-house models on June 2. Its latest releases also address a concern raised by CEO Satya Nadella earlier this year.

According to a report by Cryptopolitan on July 17, Nadella raised doubts about the idea of depending on limited leading AI companies for token capacity. By creating its own models, Microsoft is able to secure ample bargaining power while negotiating with such companies.

Falling prices, uneven access

Microsoft is increasing its portfolio of AI offerings as prices across the industry continue to decrease. According to a study by Epoch AI published on September 22, it has become cheaper to achieve similar AI results since 2023 by as much as 47% quarterly. This translates to approximately 13 times lower price every year.

Despite falling costs, established AI providers still dominate business spending. Ramp’s October 2026 index shows Anthropic accounted for 49.3% of token spending among US businesses using its platform. OpenAI followed at 46.1% for the week ending November 1. The figures do not represent the global market.

AI infrastructure is also heavily concentrated in a few countries and companies. Stanford’s 2026 AI Index counted 5,427 data centers in the United States in 2025. That’s more than ten times the number in any other country. Stanford also found that Taiwan’s TSMC manufactures almost every leading AI chip.

This concentration raises concerns about competition. A July 10 OECD report warned that control over chips and cloud infrastructure could make it harder for other companies to compete in the AI market.

Microsoft’s new MAI models raise a similar concern. Lower prices could make its AI models more affordable for businesses worldwide to adopt. But the Azure requirement could also make it harder for customers to switch cloud providers, even if they save money on AI models.