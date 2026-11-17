Coinbase has made its crypto-focused lending service available to residents of New York on Tuesday. New York becomes the last US state in Coinbase’s expansion plans. Its residents can now borrow USDC against Bitcoin, Ether, or Solana using Morpho on Base.

What New Yorkers can now borrow

Residents of New York can borrow money without selling their crypto assets. Coinbase Borrow has established caps of $5 million for Bitcoin, $1 million for Ethereum, and $100,000 for Solana. These are maximum limits, not necessarily amounts that borrowers will be able to borrow. Eligibility and available collateral are key factors.

According to Coinbase, New York’s Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has approved the offering. Executive Jacob Frantz did not provide any information about application or approval dates or specifics about the approved offering.

The NYDFS directory shows that Coinbase received its licenses in 2017 but does not reflect any approval of the new offering. In the meantime, the borrowing page of Coinbase’s website still states that New Yorkers cannot avail of the offering.

At the moment, New Yorkers cannot borrow using fixed-rate Morpho Midnight loans, tokenized gold collateral, or the separate USDC yield offered by Coinbase.

A regulated front door to onchain credit

Customers transact through Coinbase, and Morpho uses smart contracts on Base, which is the Ethereum layer-2 network, to handle loan transactions. There is no need for them to use a separate DeFi interface. Thus, simplifying things for customers.

This model has expanded rapidly. Morpho claimed that $3.4 billion was lent through Coinbase Borrow since January of 2025. Currently, there are $1.7 billion outstanding loans, and that amount is secured by at least $3.2 billion worth of collateral. In comparison, data compiled by DeFiLlama indicates that the total outstanding loans currently circulating in Morpho networks amounts to $5.47 billion, as of November 17.

Coinbase Morpho Crypto Loans Reach New York: Key Figures

How Base lending rates have held up

Coinbase’s expansion could bring more borrowers to Base. But whether interest rates remain stable depends on how much money lenders make available. According to Steakhouse Financial, borrowing on Morpho’s cbBTC/USDC market increased from $1.2 billion in June to about $1.6 billion in November. The rates have remained around 4.5%-5%.

That balance was tested during the market turmoil surrounding the late-October Binance hack. Spark withdrew roughly $250 million, leaving more than 90% of available funds borrowed. Interest rates jumped to 7%–9.5%. Grove then deposited around $130 million. Within two days, rates had fallen back toward 5.5%.

For Coinbase borrowers, the episode shows how quickly lending costs can change when large investors withdraw or add funds.

A shrinking market and real risks

Borrowers still face fluctuating interest and liquidation risks. Coinbase’s terms warn that an 86% loan-to-value ratio triggers automatic collateral liquidation and a penalty. Cryptopolitan has noted the concentration of Base lending among a few protocols, along with smart-contract, oracle and curator risks.

In the second quarter, Galaxy Research estimated crypto-collateralized lending shrank 16.78% to $56.16 billion. Its September outlook pointed to a partial recovery.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller also addressed tokenized markets and payments on Tuesday. He did not mention Coinbase, so the speech does not confirm its New York approval. Coinbase lists availability only in the US and UK; wider expansion remains uncertain.