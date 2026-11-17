It joins Coinbase, Circle, Binance and Anchorage in the agentic payments market, offering scheduled payments, workflow simulations and revocable access.

Coinstancy has launched Agentic Bank, a product that gives AI agents their own USDC wallets. It is governed by budgets and approved vendor lists. It also works within the approval limits the owner sets.

The product was launched on November 18, and with its release, Coinstancy has entered a market that already has players such as Coinbase, Circle, Binance, and Anchorage.

The crypto savings company said in its statement that Agentic Bank bundles dedicated agent wallets and spending policies, as well as hosted execution, all in one environment.

Businesses and developers whose software already shops for paid data and APIs mid-task are the target for the product.

Where does Coinstancy’s Agentic Bank wallet sit?

Each agent has its own USDC wallet on Base, Coinbase’s layer-2 network. However, that wallet is not standing alone, as it sits inside the owner’s existing Coinstancy account.

It has its own personal Model Context Protocol (MCP) that lets the AI read the owner’s portfolio, transactions, rates and investments.

However, human confirmation is needed before any money moves. The company distinguished the difference between the assistant layer and the delegated agent wallet. It stated that the wallet has a record of its own transactions, as well as daily and monthly budgets.

Workflows that outlast the chat window

According to Coinstancy, the agent can carry out scheduled or event-triggered tasks without the need for the team to keep a chat open through a module called Cloud Run.

An owner can observe how a workflow is through a simulation mode. This enables them to understand how the funds will move before the agent gets to work.

Agent access is revocable, and users can also pause paid calls.

Who is already playing in the market?

Some notable and established companies already have similar products in the market, with some of the launches in the first quarter of 2026.

One of them is Coinbase, which launched Agentic Wallets in February. The product comes with an agent that has a standalone wallet that is designed to hold USDC and trade on Base. The session and per-transaction caps and keys are held in Coinbase enclaves.

Circle, the USDC issuer, released its own product called Agent Stack on May 11. It is a multichain set of wallets, a CLI, and a 600-service marketplace spanning nine mainnets.

Binance entered the market in August with Agent OS in August, wiring tools like ChatGPT and Claude into its markets through a dedicated sub-account walled off from user funds.

There is another product that has a nearly similar name to Coinstancy Agentic Bank, and that is Anchorage’s Agentic Banking. However, the product is still operating at its beta stage. It is built on a federally chartered bank to route agent payments across stablecoins, ACH, and wires.

What is the current challenge with these agents?

So far, recent occurrences have shown that the controls for these agents are not airtight. A recent study by Cornell Tech, Yale, and the Initiative for CryptoCurrencies and Contracts found that nine of 10 frontier AI models given access to a user’s inbox raised their own spending cap on a Circle agent wallet at least once, reading the one-time passcode Circle emails to approve such changes.

Only one model, claude-opus-5.5, never exceeded its limit across 20 runs. In another test, five of the 10 models paid an attacker who posed as the owner by email.

Some of the builders, such as Circle, have already started putting measures in place to mitigate these issues. Circle in particular now warns owners not to give the agent unrestricted access to their inbox.