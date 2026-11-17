The order comes even though the coins belong to an unrelated Chinese investor.

An Indian court has ordered Gate to hand about $3 million in frozen bitcoin to a scam complainant.

An Indian court has ordered crypto exchange Gate to hand about $3 million in bitcoin to a romance scam victim, even though the coins belong to an investor who was not part of the fraud.

Gate says it has not moved any funds and will review the case on its own terms. The investor’s account has been frozen for about 16 months.

Will Gate hand over $3 million in bitcoin?

During the course of investigating a romance scam in India that cost victims about $1.7 million, police found that the stolen money was transferred through a crypto bridge. However, instead of treating it as a shared tool, officers labeled the bridge itself as a scam address.

ZachXBT, who traces crypto transactions, has called out that action as a mistake. The bridge in question is run by Merlin Chain. They lock bitcoin on the main Bitcoin network to get a matching token, then swap the token back when they want their bitcoin returned.

Research firm Spark says Merlin Chain is the biggest Bitcoin layer-2 network by total value locked, at around $1.7 billion. It also says the bridge has handled about $16 billion in transfers since its launch.

Due to the police flagging the bridge as a scam address, any withdrawal made through it looked like laundered money. One of those withdrawals was received into the Gate account of an investor from China who ZachXBT says had no link to the $1.7 million romance scam.

Due to the transfer from the flagged bridge, the investor’s account was frozen while containing close to $3 million. Now, the court has ordered the bitcoin to be given to the person who reported the scam, rather than returned to the investor.

Gate posted a statement in Chinese on November 15, saying that it is an independent third party and does not decide who owns disputed funds. It also said it will not release assets based on one side’s paperwork.

The crypto exchange said it looks at each request case by case, and that no assets have been transferred so far. The case reportedly dates back to 2025.

Why India’s crypto freezes are being criticized as excessive

This is not the first time Indian police have been accused of being heavy-handed with its freezes. In 2022, police blocked the bank account of crypto exchange Bitbns. Its CEO, Gaurav Dahake, stated that officers often freeze a whole account over a cybercrime complaint worth as little as 10,000 rupees (about $125), instead of freezing only the disputed amount.

In January 2026, the Delhi High Court ruled that police need approval from a competent court before freezing bank accounts, and it canceled the freeze orders on accounts held by Malabar Gold and Diamonds.