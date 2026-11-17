This is the DPC’s second intervention over Grok training data, following a 2024 suspension involving EU users’ public posts.

The data includes information about people who are not users of the agents, such as photos shared with friends or information scraped from websites.

Ireland’s DPC has ordered X to stop using personal data collected by Grok’s AI agents to train its models, citing GDPR concerns.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has forced X to stop training its models on data gathered by Grok Bot’s AI agents.

It is the second time in about two years that the regulator has cut off a data stream feeding Grok.

The first time was in 2024, and the material then was EU users’ own public posts. This time around, it is information that Grok Bot, X’s AI agent, collected while acting on behalf of users across apps and websites.

From users’ posts to what agents scoop up about others

X suspended the processing after the DPC flagged “significant concerns” in recent weeks, according to Commissioner Dale Sunderland.

The so-called third-party data had been mined by Grok Bot since late October and fed into X’s training systems.

“We asked them to suspend the processing, and they’ve confirmed to us today that they’ve done that,” Sunderland said in an interview on Monday.

Sunderland, who is one of three co-commissioners at the authority, described third-party data as personal information about someone unconnected to the agent’s user.

He gave an example to drive home his point: holiday photos a person shares with a friend who then runs an AI agent. It also covers anything that an agent scrapes off the open web.

According to Sunderland, the regulator does not object to AI themselves. Their concern is whether the companies behind these agents stay within the law once they use the data they have gathered to train their models.

A regulator that already brought Grok to court once

The DPC pushed X to drop EU and EEA users’ public posts from Grok training in 2024. X agreed to suspend processing of posts it had used between May 7 and August 1, 2024, and gave an undertaking to Ireland’s High Court.

The commission formally closed the case on September 4, 2024, after X agreed to stop permanently. It was the first time the DPC had gone to court to halt a data practice.

However, the watchdog did not rest on its laurels the following year as it opened a separate inquiry into X Internet Unlimited Company over whether training Grok on public posts complied with the GDPR.

The DPC can levy fines of up to 4% of a company’s global revenue, and its past penalties against Meta total close to 3 billion euros.

Ireland is a member of the EU and its capital, Dublin, hosts the European headquarters of big tech companies, including Apple, Google, Meta, OpenAI and X, among others.

Given its position in the bloc, actions that its regulators carry out have far-reaching consequences, as they could set the tone across the bloc.

Sunderland said the DPC is also talking to another, unnamed tech firm about plans to train on agent-collected data. “It’s a very live issue at the moment,” he said.

Agents that log in as you are already picking fights

Ireland is not alone in its concern about the capabilities of agents that sign in on a user’s behalf. Even companies are now wary of the issues. Amazon reportedly blocked Grok Bot from its store, and Amazon’s robots.txt file shuts out agents tied to Grok, ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Perplexity, Manus and Google’s crawlers.

Amazon also sued Perplexity, accusing it of quietly reaching into private customer accounts through its Comet browser agent, a claim Perplexity disputes.

The DPC is not leaving engagement off the table with X, as it says it will engage with it more on what happened and what comes next.