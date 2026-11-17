Sony has won a UK lawsuit over PlayStation Store prices. The case sought about £2 billion ($2.64 billion) in compensation for an estimated 12.2 million gamers.

The lawsuit accused the company of stopping other companies from selling digital PlayStation games so it could charge higher prices.

However, London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal dismissed the case in a ruling published on Tuesday. This means PlayStation users will not receive any compensation, and the court did not find that Sony broke competition laws.

Why the tribunal threw out the claim

The tribunal rejected the entire case against Sony. According to Yahoo Finance, the judges said the way the people who filed the lawsuit described the market was “unsafe” and could not be used to decide whether Sony had broken the law.

The judges were also not convinced that Sony had too much control over the market, kept competitors out or charged customers unfair prices.

The tribunal said people generally had enough information to make their own decisions before buying PlayStation consoles. It said buyers “would be likely to make informed choices when purchasing consoles.”

It also said people who spent a lot on games “had both access to sufficient information and an incentive to consider that information” before buying. The ruling came after a 30-day hearing that began in March, according to Reuters.

Gamers accused Sony of stifling competition

Consumer advocate Alex Neill filed the lawsuit on behalf of about 12.2 million PlayStation users in the UK.

According to Yahoo Finance, the lawsuit accused Sony of blocking “all actual and potential competition” in digital PlayStation games. It also claimed the company charged “excessive and unfair” fees for games bought through the PlayStation Store.

Robert Palmer KC, the lawyer for the gamers, said Sony did not allow game publishers to sell digital PlayStation games through other stores without its approval.

He also claimed PlayStation consoles were built to stop users from downloading games from other stores. According to Yahoo Finance, Palmer said this allowed Sony to set the prices of all digital PlayStation games without facing competition from other stores.

The gamers argued that this allowed the company to charge higher prices and make more money than it could if other stores were allowed to compete, Reuters reported.

Sony’s defence of a closed store

Sony said it had done nothing wrong by selling digital PlayStation games only through its own store. It argued that allowing other stores to sell games on PlayStation could put users’ personal information and security at risk, according to Yahoo Finance.

Sony also said it makes very little money from selling PlayStation consoles. It keeps prices low to attract more players and earns back the money through sales on the PlayStation Store.

The company said it already competes with Nintendo and Microsoft’s Xbox. It also argued that letting other stores sell PlayStation games would allow them to make money from a system the company had spent money building, Reuters reported.

A test for UK collective actions

According to Reuters, Sony’s case was the third lawsuit against a major tech company to go to trial in the UK since the start of 2025. New rules have made it easier for large groups of consumers to sue companies together.

Other lawsuits are still going on. Yahoo Finance reported that Google faces a £1 billion lawsuit over fees on its Play Store. Apple is also facing several lawsuits worth billions of pounds.

Despite Sony’s win, big tech companies continue to face lawsuits over the way they run their app stores and sell digital content.