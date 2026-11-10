Securitize revenue rises 13% to $18.6M in its second-best quarter ever.

Securitize’s total revenue for the third quarter was $18.6 million, up 13% year-over-year.

The third quarter was the second largest quarterly revenue in the tokenization firm’s history.

Revenue was up 29% from the second quarter as well. Securitize’s results, announced Nov. 9, were for the quarter ended Sept. 30, its first reporting period as a public company.

Average tokenized assets hit a record $5 billion

The platform’s average tokenized assets attained a company record of $5 billion, up 39%. Tokenized assets in total rose 9% to $4.8 billion as of September 30.

Total transaction volume climbed 20% to $4.3 billion. Securitize Fund Services administered 669 active funds, with $25.2 billion in assets, a 29% decline.

Tokenization revenue of $11.5 million is up 28% year over year. Asset servicing declined 6% to $7.2 million. On the earnings call, management ascribed the decrease to lower fund administration and accounting fees.

“We are very pleased with our results for the third quarter of 2026, our first reporting period as a public company,” said CFO Francisco Flores. Nine-month revenue reached $52.5 million, up 15% and the company’s best first nine months to date.

CEO Carlos Domingo said ARK Invest, BlackRock and Neuberger launched new tokenized products. He said they were “the clearest sign yet that institutions are past the experimenting stage.”

During the call, Securitize restated its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $70 million to $80 million.

Board backs $50 million buyback alongside River One purchase

Securitize has agreed to acquire River One, an institutional asset-backed financing platform that utilizes the stablecoin economy. River One, which is also backed by Maple Finance, was incubated by Framework Ventures.

The deal adds warehouse financing to Securitize’s tokenization stack and is expected to close in Q4 2026. The terms were not disclosed and management does not anticipate a material impact on fourth-quarter results.

The board sanctioned buybacks of up to $50 million of common stock on Nov. 6. The program is funded from existing cash and runs through December 31, 2027.

Securitize had about $300 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt at the end of the quarter.

Still, the quarter ended with a net loss of $66.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. Of this, ~90% or about $60 million was attributable to largely non-cash charges related to the business combination and listing on the NYSE, and warrant-related expenses.

Securitize said net income from continuing operations was $8.6 million a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA loss is $2 million, which is a 64% improvement from second quarter. The year-earlier figure was positive $3.6 million.

Securitize shares closed at $6.97 on Monday, up 0.1%, and were at $7.88 in after-hours trading, up 13.1%.

Securitize Japan, the firm’s Japanese arm, was targeted in a cyberattack that exposed data on customers of Sony Bank, NTT Data and Marui Group, Cryptopolitan reported. Sony Bank froze trading of its digital securities and Marui said the number of digital bond applicants affected was as many as 9,086.

Domingo also called a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal against stock tokenization “misleading” in late October.