SharpLink posts record $751 million profit as stock slips again

Shares fell about 4% in premarket trading as investors weighed the quality of its paper gains and the risk of MSCI index exclusion.

Revenue rose 24% to $13.5 million, largely from staking income, while ETH holdings reached 895,117 tokens worth about $2.1 billion by November 2.

SharpLink reported a record $751.4 million Q3 net income, driven mainly by $676.7 million in unrealized ETH gains and $75.2 million in realized gains.

SharpLink (NASDAQ: SBET) has reported its most profitable quarter ever on Monday, November 9, 2026. The company, which is one of the largest corporate holders of Ether (ETH), recorded a net income of $751.4 million.

However, the announcement did not swing investors in the bullish direction as SharpLink’s shares fell by roughly 4% in premarket trading. Analysts are saying that is a sign that investors are treating the windfall, which is built almost entirely on paper ETH gains, with caution.

Where did the $751 million come from?

The company earned $3.45 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2026, which ended September 30, up from $104.3 million, or $0.62 a share, a year earlier.

However, when crypto is taken out of the picture, what is left shows that the operating business is small.

Unrealized gains on the company’s ETH dominated the bulk of its headline profit, accounting for $676.7 million.

Another $75.2 million came from realized gains, according to SharpLink’s earnings release.

The company’s actual revenue was $13.5 million, a 24% increase from $10.8 million, with staking income of $13.1 million doing most of the work.

The unrealized gains are not cash in the door. Under U.S. GAAP, firms mark certain crypto assets to fair value each quarter, so a rising token price inflates reported income without a single coin being sold.

ETH’s fortunes went up over the quarter, going as high as 72% after trading around $1,563 at the end of June. As of the end of September, the token was trading around $2,681. That rally is the reason why profit multiplied sevenfold.

The market looked past the beat

SharpLink’s revenue beat the $12.96 million that analysts had forecasted for it. Its per-share result blew past a consensus that was pegged near break-even.

The company’s shares still dropped, falling by about 3.85% to $6 in premarket trading, as investors appeared focused on “the quality and durability of the profit beat.”

The investors not being bullish on the shares is not without basis. The same mechanism that led to a record profit could also cause a major loss should ETH fall.

Also, GAAP impairment charges on staked assets like wstETH are not reversed when prices recover.

Putting the treasury to work

In its release, SharpLink’s CEO Joseph Chalom said, “We are focused on maximizing the productivity of our ETH holdings,” pointing to the company’s effort to treat ETH as a working asset instead of a static bet.

As of the last day in September, SharpLink held 892,708 ETH. It has since accumulated more of the token, as it held 895,117 ETH as of November 2, with crypto assets valued near $2.1 billion.

The company staked $200 million of ETH through Lido on September 28, receiving wrapped staked ETH in return. It began deploying capital from the Galaxy SharpLink Onchain Yield Fund, a vehicle launched in August with 125 million in commitments split between SharpLink (100 million) and Galaxy Digital ($25 million).

SharpLink also took a strategic equity stake in Blockspace, an Ethereum staking-infrastructure firm. Cash stood at $47.9 million, which is a significant increase from the $28.5 million it recorded at the end of 2025.

The MSCI overhang comes due this week

SharpLink is currently on a watchlist under MSCI’s finalized “non-operating company” rules, which could remove asset-heavy firms from its global equity indexes.

MSCI says that it will publish results of its index review, which will show the companies that are affected by the rules on Wednesday, November 11. The changes are going to take effect at the close of November 30.

Index exclusion would force passive funds to sell, and these will reduce the demand base treasury firms rely on. This could be another reason why investors were not so buoyed by SharpLink’s latest financial release as they await an uncertain future.