The Solana Foundation has acquired a majority stake in crypto data platform CoinGecko, allowing users to trade on Solana on one of the industry’s most popular platforms, chief product officer Vibhu Norby said Tuesday.

CoinGecko confirmed that it received investment from Solana, although no details on the amount were provided. Neither party has provided details on the investment amount or the stake’s price. The news was announced at Solana’s Breakpoint conference in London and included plans for the foundation to develop “new on-platform trading and DeFi experiences with Solana.” Norby wrote on X.

The investment will be used to improve data infrastructure, increase coverage of tokenized real-world assets and derivatives, and on-chain trading and intelligence tools.

Trading on the data platform

The main idea behind this partnership is that CoinGecko users will be able to trade in-app. Both parties are currently looking to introduce Solana trading on the CoinGecko website, GeckoTerminal platform and mobile app. While this is still being explored, it means users can research tokens, track prices and trade in one place.

Norby explained that the roadmap includes DeFi tools and increased coverage of stocks and tokenized real-world assets. CoinGecko explained that they want to increase coverage of derivatives and blockchain-based assets.

Solana eyes CoinGecko’s massive crypto audience

CoinGecko has assured users that the data will still remain open. They explained that methods will be kept transparent and available to the public. The website, app, and application programming interface (API) will continue to operate the same.

This is a large reach, as the platform states they have over 10 million monthly users and 200 million+ monthly page views, according to their About page, since they were founded in 2014. They reportedly have 18 million registered users. This means new Solana products in the future will be available to a large audience, as they have around 180,000 applications and businesses using their data feeds.

Similar to Binance and CoinMarketCap

This partnership is similar to Binance buying a competitor aggregator platform, CoinMarketCap, back in 2020.

This partnership comes after an overall increase in institutional support for Solana. At Breakpoint, Solana Foundation President Lily Liu explained how the TRUMP memecoin launch in January 2025 and the liquidation wave in October 2025 were real-time stress tests for the network.

She reportedly stated that validators and liquidity pools continued operating throughout the weekend during the traditional market close. During the selloff, where around $20 billion was lost in positions in 2 hours, Solana saw a peak of 60,000 TPS with zero downtime. The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, Schroders, and Formation Securities are all progressing with tokenization strategies related to the network.