Perplexity routes queries to Anthropic’s Claude so part of its spending becomes Anthropic’s revenue.

Perplexity reportedly burned about a fifth of the cash that Anthropic, which lists on Nasdaq this week, did.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas says the AI search startup has hit a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate while spending about five times less cash than Anthropic.

Srinivas made the claim just days before Anthropic is due to start trading on the Nasdaq with the ANT ticker.

What did Perplexity’s CEO claim?

Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity’s CEO, spoke on Monday at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World event. He told editor-in-chief Ben Smith that his company reached an annualized revenue run rate of $1 billion that same day.

“We spent 5x lower than the company that’s going to IPO this week to get to that number,” he said, according to remarks Semafor posted on X. The only company going public this week is Anthropic, which opens trading on Thursday.

Semafor noted that Perplexity does not train its own flagship AI model. It mostly sends user questions to outside systems, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude. That system means that some of Perplexity’s spending ends up as revenue for Anthropic.

Srinivas has said that the setup Perplexity uses is a strength and stated that users care less about what model gave them the answer and only “really care if the work actually got done.”

Notably, Perplexity’s annualized revenue was below $250 million at the start of 2026. Cryptopolitan reported that it passed $750 million by August due to its Perplexity Computer agent gaining users. The company recorded a roughly 4x rise this year.

Srinivas said Perplexity spent much less than Anthropic to reach $1 billion in annualized revenue due to its capital-efficient business model. The company was last valued at about $20 billion in a funding round in September 2025. As of mid-2026, it had raised about $900 million in total, much less than its bigger rivals.

How big is Anthropic’s stock listing?

Anthropic and some of its shareholders plan to sell 825 million shares at $70 to $78 each, raising as much as $64.4 billion. The stock is due to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. At the top of the price range, the prospectus values the company at about $1.4 trillion when all possible shares are counted. Without options and restricted shares, the value is closer to $1 trillion.

The filing also shows a run-rate revenue of about $81 billion as of October 31, up $10 billion in one month. It lists nearly $900 billion in computing commitments.

Beyond comparing AI spending, Srinivas also praised former Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang on stage. He called Huang “one of the greatest founders in American history” and said “America needs to have more Jensens.” Huang reportedly once advised him to run a company as if it might fail within a year.

Despite the praise for Huang, when asked if Nvidia’s board should reinstate him, Srinivas dodged the question.