Days before the cancellation, the U.S. added Indonesia to a list of countries covered by new chip-export licenses.

Chinese AI startup Moonshot AI has canceled a $150 million deal to use Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) chips through data centers in Indonesia.

The cancellation came days after the U.S. Commerce Department issued a new rule to stop Chinese firms from renting banned chips abroad. Moonshot is reportedly still looking for other options, including talks with data center operators in Europe.

Why did Moonshot AI cancel its $150 million chip deal?

Moonshot has canceled its $150 million deal to use Nvidia chips through data centers in Indonesia due to a new U.S. rule. Chinese companies cannot legally import Nvidia’s most powerful chips and so instead of buying the chips, they pay by the hour to use them in data centers in countries like Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Until now, this renting route fell outside U.S. export law.

In August, U.S. enforcement officials reportedly began studying how to close this gap. One estimate cited by the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), a think tank in the United States, says remote access will make up about 23% of China’s access to AI chips by the end of 2026.

On November 16, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a new rule. It was reportedly written at the request of the Treasury Department and the National Security Council.

Under the rule, companies need a license to ship advanced chips to any data center that gives more than 12 million units of “total processing performance” to customers based in China or other restricted countries.

Michelle Nie Duncan, an analyst at CNAS, wrote that this is about 760 Nvidia H100 chips. That is roughly one third of the computing power DeepSeek is reported to have used to train its V3 model.

The rule also adds a license requirement for advanced chip shipments to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil, which the U.S. government says carry a higher-than-normal risk of chips being diverted.

Companies can ship these chips to US-based customers in those five countries without a license, but only if they send the government a report every month. The new rule also scraps the Biden administration’s AI Diffusion Rule that ranked countries by tier to decide who could buy chips.

In July, the White House said Moonshot had used Nvidia’s Blackwell chips through a data center in Thailand. This was around the time it launched its Kimi K3 model. Earlier this month, Moonshot was reported to be talking to data center operators in Europe about renting Blackwell chips. One offer involved groups of 8,000 or more chips.

Can Chinese AI firms find ways around the new rule?

Data centers that already serve Chinese customers get 90 days to apply for a license under the new rule before they lose access. The document first posted by BIS still listed its effective date as a placeholder, so it is currently unclear when the 90-day countdown will begin.

The size limit for the rule also leaves room for Chinese AI firms to work around it. CNAS noted that a developer could stay under the limit by splitting a job across several providers.

Another gap in the rule is that it depends on exporters and data centers finding out who their customers are, and if a data center won’t confirm who is using its chips, then that counts as a red flag.

Moonshot has strong reasons to keep looking for chips. Its Kimi K3, which was released in July, is a model with 2.8 trillion parameters that nearly matched the top systems from Anthropic and OpenAI on benchmarks.

Just two days after launch, the demand for Kimi K3 was so high that Moonshot nearly ran out of chips and had to stop accepting new sign-ups. Some data center operators have also reportedly asked Chinese customers like Moonshot to pay 30% to 50% more upfront, to protect themselves against rules like this one.