China is experiencing a regulator-led IPO slowdown and there is rising scrutiny of revenue that comes from state-backed customers.

Tencent, China Mobile, CITIC Securities and other state-linked backers that have been funding nearly every Chinese frontier AI and robot company participated in the round.

DeepSeek has closed a new funding round backed by 31 new investors, many of them linked to the Chinese state.

The funding round was reportedly worth about $15.8 billion, the largest AI venture raise in China so far. DeepSeek now plans to list its shares in Shanghai.

What companies are backing DeepSeek?

A business registry filing shows that a shareholder platform called Hangzhou Chengyan has joined DeepSeek’s operating company, confirming that its second funding round has closed.

The platform now has 32 partners and its committed money rose from 6,000 yuan (about $870) to about 3.44 billion yuan (about $500 million). DeepSeek’s registered capital also rose about 21.1%, to roughly 19.9 million yuan (about $2.9 million).

A unit of Tencent (HKEX: 0700) holds the biggest share at 9.57%. Three funds tied to the battery maker CATL (SZSE: 300750) together hold the same amount.

China Mobile’s (HKEX: 0941) investment arm and CITIC Securities (SSE: 600030) each hold 7.65%. A fund linked to Monolith Management holds 7.17%. Other names include vivo, Midea (SZSE: 000333), Geely (HKEX: 0175), Xiaohongshu, Meituan (HKEX: 3690) and NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES).

The round brought in about $15.8 billion from nearly 30 investors and valued DeepSeek at about 615.5 billion yuan (about $89 billion). State-owned investors reportedly supplied 27% of the round, up from 2% in the first round in April.

DeepSeek increased the round to about twice its original size while it was still raising money. Part of the reason was the rising black-market price of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Blackwell B300 servers under U.S. export controls.

State-linked investors fund many AI and robot companies in China. The country’s 60 billion yuan (about $8.7 billion) national AI fund put about 980 million yuan (about $142 million) into DeepSeek’s first round. That round valued the company at about 350 billion yuan (about $51 billion).

The same fund has also backed Moonshot AI, maker of the Kimi chatbot, and Kuaishou’s (HKEX: 1024) Kling video model.

When the humanoid robot startup Galbot raised 2.5 billion yuan ($362 million), its backers included the National AI Industry Investment Fund, Citic Group, Bank of China (HKEX: 3988) and a China Mobile-linked company.

Will DeepSeek go public?

DeepSeek has hired CITIC Securities (SSE: 600030) to prepare a listing on Shanghai’s STAR Market. The company wants to start the process before the end of the year. Founder Liang Wenfeng is no longer a direct partner in the Hangzhou Chengyan platform. He still owns 99% of the company that manages it, so he keeps control.

The first-round investors, except the national fund, reportedly gave up their voting rights and accepted a five-year lock-up, which stops them from selling unless the company goes public.

Meanwhile, China’s securities regulator used informal “window guidance” in September to slow listings of humanoid robot companies following the debut of Unitree Robotics (SSE: 688836), whose share price rose more than fivefold before falling 55% from its peak.

Cryptopolitan reported that monthly investment in China’s physical AI companies fell 40.1% in September, to 11.6 billion yuan (about $1.7 billion) from 19.4 billion yuan (about $2.8 billion) in August.

Regulators are also asking whether robot makers’ sales are real. Much of their revenue comes from data-collection centers backed by local governments, which can pay 80% to 90% of the upfront cost. Without that revenue, some valuations could reportedly fall by 60% to 70%.

Notably Unitree, which counts DeepSeek among its backers, recently agreed to a robotics venture controlled by a parent company of PetroChina (HKEX: 0857). Cryptopolitan reported that the deal gave China critics in Washington new material to use against such ties.