A day ahead of the Anthropic IPO, Hyperliquid traders have built predominantly long positions. As the shares were priced at $83, traders prepared for a move to the upside.

Anthropic’s pre-IPO shares saw an inflow of new positioning on Hyperliquid. For each short position on Anthropic, Hyperliquid traders took 2.8 long positions, based on Token Terminal data.

Overall open interest for ANT on Hyperliquid broke to a new record level of $186M, emerging as the most crowded trade among perpetual futures and tokenized versions.

While volumes and open interest for Anthropic grew slowly in the past month, both metrics spiked with the announcement of the IPO date, allocation ratios, and the official placement price.

As Cryptopolitan reported, Anthropic already priced its IPO at $83 for over $100B raised. The crypto market priced the shares as high as $100 just two days before the official placement price.

Hyperliquid trades the ANT ticker by Trade.xyz, with an inflow of new positions in the past week. As of November 18, traders opened a record 5,567 long positions, up from 2,926 long positions a week earlier.

On HIP-3, Trade.xyz positions were generally showing a bullish indicator on precious metals and tech stocks, with more directional longs compared to mainstream markets. While crypto prices lagged, on-chain traders showed they were ready for a higher risk exposure in exchange for potential leveraged earnings.

TokenTerminal also noted Trade.xyz is expanding its selection of perpetual futures, spreading to a total of 120 markets. The top 10 leading markets are no longer centralizing most of the volume. In October, the HIP-3 provider saw its most active contracts carry just 63% of all volume, down from 91% on average, as traders moved on to a wider selection of assets.

Anthropic trading still awaits volume growth, new tokenized versions

The ANT/USDC perpetual futures contract is just entering its growth stage, still awaiting the actual IPO event.

After the pricing event, the ANT/USDC contract saw record buying volume, even larger than the November 10 trading spike.

On Hyperliquid, ANT pre-IPO shares still traded at a premium, recently reaching $104. Trading volumes remain relatively low compared to crypto assets and more liquid contracts, but show a clear expansion trend, from just $7K in USDC volumes up to over $145K.

Tokenized shares are expected to launch on the day of the IPO on Binance, as announced by Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao. The shares will use a different standard from Hyperliquid’s perpetual futures, and will launch as part of the Ondo, bStocks and xStocks ecosystems.

The actual share distribution of ANT remains uncertain, with some analysts recalling the SpaceX IPO. Some of the brokers may decline the purchase offers, and the number of ANT shares for backing tokenized stocks remains uncertain.

Large-scale whale opens short position on Anthropic

Despite the overall bullish trend on Hyperliquid, one prominent whale has opened short positions on the pre-IPO shares.

The whale carries two positions based on different perpetual futures for ANT. The short on the io:ANT contract is valued at $43M, while the xyz:ANT version carries a $23M position, the largest short position for Trade.XYZ whales.

Overall, whales took up 31 positions on xyz:ANT on November 19, of which 17 are on the short side. Whales may be less optimistic compared to retail traders, or expect to gain from the convergence of the on-chain and official market price.