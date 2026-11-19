Ethereum core developers will meet on Thursday to decide on two gas repricing proposals. They are EIP-8037 and EIP-8038. Together, they could break up to 15,000 deployed contracts.

Marius van der Wijden, a developer at the Ethereum Foundation, estimated that between 10,000 and 15,000 contracts were exposed. That is out of about 90 million. In his estimate, a few hundred thousand dollars are at risk.

The execution-layer call, ACDE #249, starts at 14:00 UTC and will last for 90 minutes. Glamsterdam is the first topic in the call’s agenda. Rahul Kothari, an EF developer, is expected to speak. His topics include spec feedback. He is also expected to share new information from the foundation’s outreach to teams that have been affected.

EIP-8037 and EIP-8038 reprice state for Glamsterdam’s bigger blocks

Both proposals make it more expensive to create or use data stored on Ethereum. The change prepares the network for Glamsterdam, which lets each block grow from 60 million gas to as much as 200 million.

The price changes keep storage in check. The extra capacity won’t make the data that each node has to store bigger.

Vitalik Buterin supported EIP-8037 in an X post on November 16. Without it, he said, the state would grow much faster. A tenfold gas limit would push growth to ~1,100 GiB a year instead of ~110 GiB a year.

He also said the change might break some apps. Bridges with gas limits built in are one example.

In October, ChainSecurity flagged contracts that rely on the gas behavior the two EIPs change, Cryptopolitan reported. Core developers have pulled the Hoodi testnet fork until the issues are fixed.

About 200 findings set up a three-way choice for Ethereum core devs

The damage was quantified in Monday’s testing call. ChainSecurity reported 152 findings, of which 76 were shared with the Ethereum Foundation’s internal search, for a total of around 200.

Dedaub ran an impact study. It flagged 70 medium- to high-risk findings across about 25,000 contracts with non-trivial gas patterns. The count includes 22 contracts the foundation had missed.

Most of the findings are due to simple price increases, e.g., contracts with hardcoded gas amounts, not EIP-8037’s new reservoir for state gas. Most can be easily mitigated, ChainSecurity said. Some, though, require contract upgrades or redeployments.

Kothari’s outreach uncovered three high-severity issues. It also found at least 25 medium-severity ones. Most impacted teams are working on fixes.

Jango, which is a Juicebox builder, ran simulations on Sepolia under Glamsterdam gas rules. The results show a gap in how payments work. A caller can skip a payment to another contract. The skip needs a specific gas limit. It must be set between 182,000 and 294,000.

Juicebox faces a limit of its own. Its live versions can’t be fixed in place, said Jango. A Uniswap developer also weighed in and said EIP-8037 should be revisited.

A security researcher, pcaversaccio, made a separate point explaining that compatibility at the consensus layer doesn’t mean apps keep working.

In general, core developers have 3 choices. The first is to keep the specs the same. The second is an accounting fix. The third pulls EIP-8037 from Glamsterdam.

The foundation said that any decision should wait until the audit results were made public and that it would bring several possible changes to the specs to Thursday’s call.

Some developers raised a timing concern on Monday’s call. Rolling back the changes could add four to six months to the time it takes to finish Glamsterdam. The post-quantum work that comes after it would be pushed back too. The Hoodi fork is a testnet fork. It still has no new date and remains on hold.