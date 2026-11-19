Banks are adopting a more careful approach to using AI tools that can access customer accounts. Citi and PNC are tightening their rules on the use of these tools. The main question, however, remains the same: Who pays the price if an AI assistant makes a big mistake or hackers gets access to the login credentials provided to it? This question needs to be resolved as agentic finance grows, allowing AI to make financial decisions and carry out transactions on behalf of customers.

What Citi’s new Section H actually says

Citi’s agreement published in November reminds customers not to allow third-party AI agents to access their accounts. If customers still provide their login details to these agents, any act done using the mentioned credentials is regarded as normal by Citi, even if the data are leaked later. However, the agreement terms are only applicable to third-party AI agents and are subject to applicable laws.

PNC joins an October cascade

On November 18, PNC revised its rules in line with the measures taken by other leading banks in October. However, the changes do not restrict access to all financial applications. PNC is still willing to allow its customers to share the bank account details through its API based on FDX. Hence, customers can connect financial apps without exposing their banking passwords.

The approaches taken by the other leading banks in October varied. Bank of America advised its customers to authorize transfers before the AI agent moves the funds. Schwab prevented unauthorized AI agents trying to transfer customer funds.

Chase prevented outside tools from logging in with customer credentials on October 27. However, it still allows approved API connections for sharing account data. A separate change on January 1, 2027 will require device verification. Chase’s agreement warns:

SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE LAW, YOU ASSUME THE ENTIRE RISK FOR THE FRAUDULENT, UNAUTHORIZED OR OTHERWISE IMPROPER USE OF YOUR LOGIN CREDENTIALS.

Wells Fargo’s revocation rules land November 24

Wells Fargo did not completely prohibited the use of AI agents. Instead, it sets forth the responsibilities of customers in Section 15, which will take effect on November 24. The relevant part of the terms of service says:

Your use of any AI Agent is AT YOUR OWN RISK.

Customers must monitor the activities of their AI agents. Customers should also be ready to cancel their authorization when needed and provide Wells Fargo with a proof of it. The bank can block an agent’s access. It also considers transactions made by the agent as authorized by the customer, unless the law says otherwise.

Where bank terms collide with consumer law

An AI agent that has successfully logged in can make a payment its owner has not approved. WilmerHale mentions four problems: identification, authentication, authority, and attribution. Thus, a successful login does not mean that the customer actually approved each transaction.

Under Regulation E, an unauthorized electronic fund transfer (EFT) involves someone moving a consumer’s money without actual permission, when the consumer receives no benefit. The CFPB says this includes transfers made with credentials stolen from third parties. Bank agreements cannot take away these protections. However, deciding whether an AI agent exceeded its instructions may be more complicated.

Deposit flight and the fee fight behind it

Banks also have money at stake. Hunton notes that AI agents could move deposits from checking accounts paying around 0.1% into alternatives yielding 3.3%–5%. One estimate puts the potential annual cost to banks at $47 billion.

Easier transfers could push banks worldwide to offer better deposit rates. But restricting AI access could also make it harder for fintech companies to compete.

The voluntary principles banks floated two months earlier

The tougher restrictions contrast with what banks proposed in September. Six banks, including Bank of America and NatWest, released five principles for trusted agentic commerce.

As Cryptopolitan reported, the banks emphasized transparency, safety and customer control. Their newer agreements, however, place more responsibility on customers. That could make their earlier goals harder to achieve.