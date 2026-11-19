Early investors in Anthropic are poised to reap profits in excess of billions of dollars after the firm launched its IPO. The Claude developer priced its shares at $83 on Wednesday, bringing the company’s worth to approximately $1.5 trillion, according to a report by Reuters.

But these profits are only theoretical so far. The actual earnings of early investors will depend on the price of shares at the time trading starts. As for the new shareholders, they are going to face the risk of investing in such a high-valued company.

A $1.5 trillion price tag, and no launch party

Anthropic increased its IPO to 980 million shares, according to its announcement. That is up from 825 million in an earlier SEC filing. At $83 a share, the offering is worth $81.34 billion, Cryptopolitan calculates.

Anthropic will not receive the entire $81.34 billion. Current shareholders will take home about $1.96 billion. With the remaining amount, Anthropic will get $79.38 billion before deducting fees. Note that these numbers do not account for potential purchases of extra shares by banks carrying out the IPO.

Also, seven technology partners have decided to purchase $26 million of shares via a separate private placement. Anthropic shares is expected to start trading today (November 19) under the Nasdaq ANT ticker. Even though such a large offering has been made, the company intends to hold the ceremony low-key. According to the Financial Times, there is no intention of holding a listing party in this respect.

The small funds that bet early

Some venture capital firms that invested in Anthropic some years ago now possess shares worth billions of dollars. The Financial Times estimates the value of Spark Capital’s stake to be about $11 billion, Factorial Funds to be more than $10 billion, and Menlo Ventures to be around $21 billion at a pre-IPO valuation of $1.4 trillion. Sound Ventures is expected to get a return of around 17 times the amount it invested.

Spark invested $777 million in Anthropic across six funding rounds, according to the Equable Institute. Its stake is now estimated at $11 billion. That is about 14 times what Spark invested, Cryptopolitan calculates, although the gain remains on paper.

Public pension funds also have a stake in Anthropic’s success. Equable identified at least 18 pension funds with investments linked to the company.

Paper gains are not cash, and exits are unforgiving

Anthropic’s early investors may hold shares worth billions, but they cannot necessarily sell them right away. IPO lockup rules can restrict sales. Their actual returns will depend on how much the shares are worth when they can finally sell.

FTX shows how much timing matters. Its bankruptcy estate sold its Anthropic holdings for about $1.3 billion in 2024, more than double the original $500 million investment. The Financial Times estimates those shares would now be worth roughly $35 billion.

SoftBank missed the opportunity altogether. The company decided against investing in Anthropic in 2023 because it had already begun backing OpenAI. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son later acknowledged his regret:

“This is an example of one of my mistakes.” — Masayoshi Son, as quoted by the Financial Times

Amazon and Google hold the real leverage

Amazon and Google have more than their investments in Anthropic at stake. Both companies also provide the computing services Anthropic needs to run its AI systems.

Amazon has invested about $18 billion in Anthropic. Its convertible notes, which can be exchanged for shares, were valued at $97.9 billion as of June 30, TechCrunch reported. That is their estimated value, not profit Amazon has collected.

Anthropic has also committed to spending at least $110 billion on Amazon’s cloud services and $114 billion on Google’s. These agreements could bring both companies revenue for years, beyond any gains from their Anthropic investments.

Why the rest of the market should care

Anthropic’s business is growing quickly, but running its AI systems is expensive. Its annualized revenue run rate reached $81 billion in October. That figure reflects the pace of recent sales, not revenue earned over a full year.

Anthropic also recorded a $567 million operating loss in the third quarter. Its prospectus lists roughly $900.9 billion in future computing commitments.

The risks extend beyond Anthropic. AI accounted for 82.7% of US venture deal value through September, according to PitchBook. The European Central Bank warns that financial ties between AI companies could spread losses across markets if valuations fall.

As Cryptopolitan previously reported, Anthropic led private AI valuations before its IPO. Its performance on the stock market will now test whether investors believe that valuation is justified.