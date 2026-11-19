Ledger’s investigation into a number of its hardware wallets being tampered has now shifted beyond Southeast Asia. In an update published on November 18, the Paris-based crypto wallet maker stated that their investigation into the tampered units is still active and that their findings show that there are a few compromised units in Berlin and two suspected devices in Dubai. Ledger says that these new cases point to “the same incident” as the hardware wallets that were impacted on the official reseller CryptoBilis that surfaced in October.

Ledger’s update also mentioned that there was one affected Nano Gen5 in Southeast Asia, meaning whoever is behind this has their hands on current stock since this is the company’s newest model.

Berlin Buyers Going Back to January Told to Check In

Ledger has already advised anyone who picked up a hardware wallet in Southeast Asia, Berlin and in Dubai this year anytime from January to reach out to their support team. Its security team flagged the first tempered device from CryptoBilis on October 10. A support window that now stretches around nine months before anybody knew about the tampering suggests that compromised devices might have been on shelves months before.

MediaMarktSaturn in Germany has already removed Ledger products from its stores and online October 13. This is after a German customer said he found an implant in his device. Ledger has not confirmed whether any of the tampered devices it found in Berlin came from this chain.

Meanwhile in Dubai, two users on X have said that they have lost a total of $604,000 on devices they picked up from an authorized reseller. One mentioned that around 1,300 SOL was lost while the other user said 507,000 USDT was drained.

How the Implant Steals the Seed Phrase

The method of attack has not changed since Ledger’s security team’s first analysis. Attackers buy genuine devices, unbox them and add a separate component inside the hardware device. A Ledger shows its 24-word recovery phase on screen during the setup process. The implant in the device reads that screen, decodes the words and sends them out over LTE through an embedded eSIM. The units are then repackaged and sent over to the reseller.

Ledger’s position is that “there is no flaw in Ledger’s secure chip or operating system, and no confirmed case involving a device bought on ledger.com.” The security infra here is actually solid, since the Secure Element is never touched. However, the implant grabs the recovery phrase during setup, so the attackers have control of the wallet before the owner deposits a single coin.

The Loss Numbers Are Still Unofficial

Ledger hasn’t confirmed any loss figures. Onchain analytics firm Bitquery puts the Southeast Asia damage at roughly $102 million and estimates another $1.68 million was taken from 16 wallets tied to Dubai and Berlin. Singapore police separately said local victims lost 3.5 million, as Cryptopolitan reported earlier.

The company describes the affected devices as “a small number of devices overall.” It also expects more to turn up.

The Tampered Units Came Through Authorized Resellers

CryptoBilis was an authorized Ledger reseller. The Dubai victims say their devices came from one as well. For years, the standard advice has been to skip marketplace sellers on Amazon or eBay and buy from official partners. This campaign went straight through that advice.

Ledger’s Genuine Check won’t catch it either. The check verifies the secure chip, and the secure chip in these devices is real. Someone buying from an authorized store has no practical way of knowing whether the box was opened before it reached the shelf, short of prying the device apart, which Ledger warns can damage it.

So far, ledger.com is the only sales channel without a confirmed case in this investigation.