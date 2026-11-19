Nexpace says player assets remain safe as it reviews the breach and prepares compensation for affected users.

MapleStory Universe pauses services after a second wave of attacks on its off-chain servers.

MapleStory Universe has confirmed that it had to pause its service and carry out emergency maintenance in a bid to mitigate a fresh round of intrusions against its off-chain servers.

This is a week after it suffered a breach that exposed records that tied players’ wallet addresses to their emails, IP addresses, and social accounts.

In its latest post, the blockchain game wrote that “all player assets, on-chain contracts, in-game records, and sensitive information remain completely safe and intact” as a result of its defenses.

What the attackers actually took

Nexpace, the Nexon Web3 unit behind MapleStory Universe, discovered unauthorized access to part of its off-chain infrastructure on November 12. This prompted the company to pull its services offline, followed by an emergency security review.

The company said its blockchain, smart contracts, and operational private keys were untouched, and that nothing was transferred or stolen.

However, the attacker reportedly accessed identity data, which includes addresses sitting next to login IPs, device details, partial email addresses, and linked social accounts.

API keys and related credentials for 328 applications registered through the developer center were also exposed.

Those data are dangerous in the hands of a scammer who can use them to convince a user that they are genuine, given that they have contact details, among other information.

A week of emergency maintenance

Nexpace COO Keith Kim says that the team put in more than 40 hours into closing the vulnerabilities, while adding that he believes the attacks are very likely driven by AI.

The public developer API is still offline. The company shared an update via MapleStory Universe’s X account, stating that it had to run emergency maintenance on November 18, without warning, right before its Thursday weekly reset.

MapleStory Universe apologized for the move, as it acknowledged the inconvenience it had caused its users. It framed the downtime as part of its ongoing security response.

This is the second attack the platform is facing in roughly one week, and per the company’s statements, the maintenance since then has been reactive. It has been largely triggered by continued pressure on the same off-chain layer.

Why ‘no assets lost’ misses the point

The stolen contact details may be used for the next phase of attacks. This is because the attackers now have personal information of users and can use that to attack users directly.

The recent rise in AI-assisted crime also adds another layer of headache to the team, as there are recorded incidents where personal data became raw material for highly personalized phishing.

Reports show that this information enables attackers to impersonate victims and chase account takeovers at speed.

So, a player whose wallet, email, and social handles all leaked together is a far easier mark than a random inbox.

MapleStory Universe has long drawn unusual heat because its items and tokens carry real value. Kim said in a 2025 interview that the volume of attacks on the game dwarfed anything across Nexon’s wider portfolio, a sign of how much is there to steal.

A breach that hands over a verified wallet-to-identity map does not need to touch the chain to cause damage later.

The company in its post said that it is still reviewing the impact of the breach on affected players. It added that it is going to “prepare a targeted compensation plan that directly addresses those losses” for those affected while promising to share that detail soon.