The system connects the bank’s existing systems to the blockchain through the Chainlink Runtime Environment.

UBS and Chainlink have taken a system live on Ethereum that issues and services tokenized structured notes automatically.

The Union Bank of Switzerland (NYSE: UBS) will now be able to issue and manage tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum blockchain using a system it built in collaboration with Chainlink.

The two firms announced the launch on Thursday. They say it targets a global market for structured products worth more than $2 trillion in outstanding notional value.

What did UBS and Chainlink launch?

The Union Bank of Switzerland (NYSE: UBS) and Chainlink built a system that lets the bank issue and manage structured notes as digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. Many of these notes have a price level that can change how much money the holder gets, called a “barrier”.

The system runs on Chainlink’s Runtime Environment (CRE), which connects UBS’s existing banking systems to the blockchain without requiring the bank to replace its current technology. It also manages the entire process, from creating the investment and collecting market data to monitoring its performance and handling payments.

The system automatically monitors specific conditions set in advance. When one of these conditions is met, it sends out verified instructions. Investors and those managing the investment can also check how many tokens are available, their payment entitlements, how close the investment is to reaching a set limit, and its current status.

The first trial involves one digital investment token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It builds on UBS Tokenize, the bank’s existing service for creating and managing digital assets on public blockchains.

Johann Eid, chief business officer at Chainlink Labs, stated that the work shows banks can move financial products on-chain using the systems they already run. The firms also said that in the future, the setup could connect to UBS digital money products so trades can be settled on-chain.

How does Chainlink benefit from the partnership?

UBS and Chainlink have been working together for several years. In 2024, UBS partnered with SWIFT on a trial project to make it easier to buy and sell digital investment funds. In 2025, UBS Asset Management became the first major global asset manager to use Chainlink’s Digital Transfer Agent standard for its uMINT money-market fund.

UBS is also among more than 20 financial institutions working with Chainlink to improve how companies share important financial information.

Chainlink has spent the past two years presenting itself as a link between banks and blockchains. Cryptopolitan reported that Chainlink became the on-chain standard for the banking clients of Infosys (NYSE: INFY) in September.

In October, it reported that LG CNS (KRX: 064400), the lead contractor for the Bank of Korea’s Project Hangang, chose Chainlink for stablecoin infrastructure tied to the Korean won.

It is left to be seen if these tests will turn into regular, fee-paying use for LINK, Chainlink’s token. It is reportedly trading near $9.23, with a market value of about $6.9 billion.

Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered (LSE: STAN) began covering Chainlink in August with a $200 price target by the end of 2030. His forecast assumes tokenized assets on blockchains will reach $4 trillion by the end of 2028 and that Chainlink’s fees will grow as more banks use its services. His note listed UBS among the institutions already using Chainlink.