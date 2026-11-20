Chen Zhi remains jailed in China, Prince Group’s assets are in liquidation, and $15 billion in seized bitcoin remains tied up.

The US Treasury sanctioned Cambodian scam operator Zhao Hui, two of his companies and two Myanmar militia commanders over cyber fraud that targeted Americans.

Prince Group’s Chen Zhi returned to the spotlight after the US Treasury released its latest list of individuals and entities sanctioned for running scam compounds targeting American and European citizens in cryptocurrency investment fraud schemes.

Chen Zhi and Prince Group were included in the new sanctions measures due to a scam-center lease and protection-fee payments from Cambodian national Zhao Hui. The Treasury statement included two companies run by Zhao Hui and also named two commanders of a Myanmar armed group.

Chen Zhi, the founder of the Prince Group conglomerate, remains in Chinese custody, while his empire continues to be targeted by court-appointed liquidators in Washington and other jurisdictions where the group has assets or victims.

Did Prince Group rent scam compounds to others?

According to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Prince Group rented a scam compound to Zhao Hui, who also paid Chen for protection. The statement also said Zhao operated at least one other compound. Both men now have US sanctions against their names.

OFAC also put sanctions on two firms chaired by Zhao, Bei Fang Bo Lin Construction Decoration Co., Ltd. and ZHZ Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.

Any property that entities targeted under this OFAC designation hold within US reach is automatically blocked, including any businesses that the sanctioned parties hold at least 50% ownership stakes in.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the statement that the “Treasury has aggressively targeted overseas scam compounds to protect Americans from fraud” under President Donald Trump administration.

This is at least the fourth time that Prince Group has appeared in US actions, with over 220 people and entities linked to the group targeted to date.

In October 2025, OFAC branded 146 Prince Group targets as part of a transnational criminal organization. That number grew by 35 more in June 2026. Cryptopolitan reported that another four individuals and 41 entities were added to the sanctions list on November 5.

Myanmar armed groups also sanctioned

The Treasury statement also named the commander-in-chief of the sanctioned Myanmar armed group Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), General Saw Shwe Wah, for his role in supporting scam centers.

Another DKBA officer, Colonel Saw A One, was also listed in the OFAC sanctions list. He was targeted for his role running security at the Three Pagodas Pass on the Myanmar side of the Thai border in Karen State.

The Myanmar-based targets show how organized scam operations have adapted into apartments, cafés and into neighboring countries, after Cambodia focused its sights on large compounds. Authorities reportedly raided 663 sites between July 2025 and August 2026 and shut down 86 major compounds.

Prince Group’s $15 billion in unclaimed assets

For all the names added, the biggest prize stays stuck. Chen was charged in Brooklyn in October 2025 with wire fraud and money-laundering conspiracy tied to forced-labor “pig butchering” schemes, and the Justice Department seized about 127,271 bitcoin, worth roughly $15 billion at the time, Cryptopolitan reported.

He was extradited from Cambodia to China in January 2026 and faces up to 40 years if convicted in the US.

The forfeiture is not final. The DOJ has rejected claims from lawyers for hundreds of alleged victims, pushing recovery hopes toward liquidators in the British Virgin Islands who are winding up 30 Prince Group companies. Prince Group denies wrongdoing.