Coinbase Global is planning to launch its own prediction market contracts for US retail and institutional customers within the first six months of 2027, according to a report from Bloomberg. Coinbase is yet to confirm an exact launch date.

Currently, every event-based contract on Coinbase runs through Kalshi. The cryptocurrency exchange platform added prediction markets to its product offerings in December 2025 with Kalshi supplying the markets and opened the product to all 50 states in January this year. Running their own in-house contracts completely changes the math. Coinbase would be able to decide what gets listed and would stop splitting fees with a partner that is already dominating the prediction market space.

Coinbase Spent the Past Year Building the Plumbing

The Bloomberg report adds a timeline on something that Coinbase has been working toward for the past 12 months. In December of last year, the same month its prediction market product with Kalshi went live, Coinbase agreed to buy The Clearing Company, a prediction market startup. Fast forward to September 28 of this year and the CFTC registered Coinbase Clearing LLC as a derivatives clearing organization.

That approval completed the company’s regulated derivatives stack. It already had a licensed futures broker and its own CFTC-regulated exchange, so adding a clearinghouse means it can now take a trade from listing through settlement without outside help. The registration, however, does not cover any specific prediction market. The company’s exchange arm will still need to certify each contract with the CFTC before it can be listed. CFO Alesia Haas has already said on the company’s October 29 earnings call that Coinbase planned to offer its own event contracts, even though a definitive timeline was not mentioned.

Coinbase’s prediction market product is no longer just a side project as the business crossed a $200 million annualized revenue run rate in the third quarter, which is double the previous quarter.

Robinhood Already Ran This Playbook

Earlier this year, Robinhood did something similar by launching Rothera. This is a CFTC-backed exchange set up as a joint venture with Susquehanna International Group. Before the launch of this in May this year, Robinhood earned a flat 1 cent on each contract its users traded on Kalshi and ForcastEx. Now the volume that settles on Rothera lets Robinhood also earn from the exchange side of the trade, since it co-owns the platform.

This accelerated the revenue numbers very quickly. Robinhood saw $156 million prediction market revenue in Q2 as opposed to $100 million from crypto. This was the first time event contracts beat crypto trading at the company. The same trend lasted into Q3 as well with $173 million from prediction markets and $120 million from Crypto. Rothera by itself crossed a $100 million annualized run rate in its first full quarter.

Kalshi’s Two Biggest Distributors Now Own Competing Venues

Robinhood and Coinbase are two of the largest retail channels feeding its order books, and both now have the pieces to list their own contracts.

Neither is cutting Kalshi off overnight. Rothera handled roughly 16% of Robinhood’s event contract activity in its first month, and the rest still went to Kalshi. Robinhood executives have also said they intend to stay connected to multiple exchanges. Coinbase is reportedly moving only part of its prediction market business onto its own rails.

Still, the brokers hold the customer relationship. They control the app, the order of the markets on screen and the default routing. Each contract that moves in-house is one less trade clearing on Kalshi, and the fee that comes with it stays with the broker.

Kalshi built much of its retail reach through partnerships with exactly these platforms. By mid-2027, its two largest partners could be listing their own contracts right next to Kalshi’s, inside the same app.