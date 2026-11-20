Anthropic has raised $81.34 billion in an IPO that may ultimately turn into $156 billion for charity. However, that money is yet to trickle down to charitable organizations. This figure by TechCrunch is based on the shares offered in the company and promises made by it rather than actual donations made to charities.

An $83 debut and a $1.5 trillion price tag

Anthropic has sold 980 million shares at a price of $83 per share, raising the company’s valuation to about $1.5 trillion. Its shares began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT on Thursday (November 19).

At the time TechCrunch made its estimate, the ANT share price was around $95, which gives Anthropic’s charitable commitments a potential value of $156 billion.

Where the $156 billion comes from

Anthropic’s potential $156 billion charity windfall comes from two sources.

Firstly, there is the Public Benefit Fund, which is a company-controlled LLC. It is expected to be granted close to 850 million shares, which is equivalent to 5% of Anthropic’s shares. However, this is subject to shareholder consent. At a price of $95 per share, the fund’s stake will amount to almost $80 billion. The Anthropic board could also increase the share by an additional 2% for each 50% increase in Anthropic’s future valuation from a pre-defined level.

The second source, which amounts to $76 billion, are employee donations and company matching. Employees have pledged an estimated $23 billion in shares, while Anthropic has committed another $53 billion in matching contributions. According to its SEC filing, the company matches some employee donations at a three-to-one ratio.

The estimates are closely tied to the share price of Anthropic. For example, at $83 the overall value will go down to approximately $136 billion. At a price of $110, the value will be $181 billion, while at $125 it will move up to $205 billion. These calculations do assume that the number of shares is unchanged. Any extra allocation to the fund can increase the number even more.

Anthropic’s $156B IPO Charity Promise Faces Payout Delays

Pledged shares are not grants

The $156 billion estimate comes with several uncertainties. Employee pledges are not binding, and shareholders may have to wait before transferring their stock. IPO lock-ups typically last 180 days, according to Bernstein. Anthropic’s share price could also change during that period.

Even after shares are donated, the money may not reach nonprofits immediately. Some donations could enter donor-advised funds (DAFs), which distribute grants over time. The DAF Research Collaborative reported $327.87 billion in DAF assets in fiscal 2024, with a 25.2% payout rate.

Three co-founders decide, for now

Another concern is who decides where the money goes. Three Anthropic co-founders and Neil Buddy Shah initially oversee the fund, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy. The co-founders also hold 50.1% of shareholder voting power. Their separate pledge to donate 80% of their equity is not legally binding.

The fund’s LLC structure gives its managers more flexibility but also limits public scrutiny. Unlike private foundations, LLCs generally aren’t required to publicly disclose their grants. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Emerson Collective use similar structures, while the Gates Foundation publishes detailed financial reports.

That leaves outsiders with less information about how Anthropic’s charitable resources will be spent.

A $200 million bet on jobs, and bigger questions

Anthropic has already committed $200 million to studying and addressing AI’s impact on workers. The company has also raised the possibility of giving money directly to affected communities, although no such program has been confirmed.

The potential scale is enormous. Americans donated $617 billion in 2025. Anthropic’s projected $156 billion would equal roughly a quarter of that amount. Yet Dalberg estimates that $251.5 billion already sits in DAFs.

Anthropic’s promise could make a difference. What matters now is how much reaches nonprofits, how soon they receive it, and who decides where it goes.