Alibaba made 271.52 billion yuan ($40.7 billion) in revenue in the quarter ended September, more than analysts expected. It also expects its cloud business to grow by 30% to 45% next year as demand for AI services increases.

Alibaba’s cloud growth forecast

Alibaba’s cloud business grew 53% from a year earlier, making 60.973 billion yuan (about $9.1 billion) in revenue. This was up from 45% growth in the previous quarter.

However, the company expects growth to slow to between 30% and 45% next year. This marks a reduction in pace instead of an acceleration.

Alibaba said growing demand for AI computing power helped boost sales in the recently completed quarter. The company was also able to charge higher prices because computing power was in short supply.

Revenue from customers outside Alibaba rose 64%, while regular revenue from these customers grew 67%.

Revenue from AI products reached 17.918 billion yuan. Alibaba said sales of these products have more than doubled from a year earlier for 13 quarters in a row.

Profit outran revenue

Alibaba’s profit grew much faster than its revenue. According to the company’s earnings report, adjusted EBITA jumped 260% to 32.6 billion yuan. Revenue rose just 10% to 271.5 billion yuan.

Net profit for shareholders also rose 207% to 64.5 billion yuan. Profit more than tripled, partly because the company made good money from its investments.

The results show that Alibaba is making more profit as it sells more AI products, which earn the company more money.

Chips central to the bet

Alibaba needs powerful chips to continue to grow its cloud business. The US has, however, tightened its export rules this week, closing a gap that helped large Chinese cloud companies get advanced chips.

Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu said that the company is making good progress with its own chips. Speaking during an earnings call, he stated that Chinese-made chips are becoming an important part of Alibaba’s AI business.

Wu said the company was developing chips faster than expected. He believes Alibaba, its partners and customers will eventually use Chinese-made chips to train most of their AI models.

Alibaba is also growing its chip business, T-Head, which has received approval to sell shares on the Hong Kong stock market.

T-Head has already shipped more than 560,000 Zhenwu chips. In September, Wu said its new Zhenwu V900 chip would be able to train advanced AI models. Large-scale production is expected to begin in early 2027.

Wu has also promised to spend more than $53 billion over the next three years. Alibaba plans to have more than 20 gigawatts of data center capacity globally by 2032.

The stock barely moved

Alibaba’s strong results did little to lift its shares. The company’s US-listed shares fell about 1.2% to $17.45 after the results. This was close to their lowest price in the past year, where the stock has traded between $16.99 and $34.36.

Investors remain worried about Alibaba’s heavy spending, tighter US rules on chip exports and slower growth in its cloud business next year. The company has also spent 60% more on AI than it did this time last year.

Alibaba is now worth about $200 billion, less than half its value a year ago.