Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) dropped by about 8% on Thursday after Hunterbrook Media claimed the company had software and licensing deals with Chinese firms banned under US export rules.

The report raised concerns because China and Hong Kong account for about 20% of AMD’s sales. AMD has strongly denied the claims.

AMD shares were down 6.8% by late Thursday morning in New York. The red dip grew to nearly 9% by early afternoon.

Firmware trail to blacklisted server maker

The report focuses on IEIT Systems, a Chinese server maker added to the US export blacklist in March 2025. US companies need special approval to sell technology to firms on this list.

Hunterbrook claims IEIT has used at least six new versions of AMD’s firmware since the ban was imposed.

The report also names three companies closely linked to IEIT. These include Maginfra in China, Kaytus in Singapore and Aivres in California. All of these companies sell servers using AMD chips under the umbrella of their own brands. Hunterbrook claims their firmware is more than 99% the same as IEIT’s, according to Reuters.

Hunterbrook also linked $67 million of AMD’s licensing income in 2025 to two Chinese chip companies that have been on the US blacklist since 2019, Reuters reported.

Why software updates could count as exports

Sending software updates to companies on the US blacklist can break export rules. According to a summary of Hunterbrook’s report, the Commerce Department counted seven updates sent to a blacklisted company as seven separate rule violations in an October settlement.

However, Hunterbrook said it had no proof that AMD broke any rules. It did not know how IEIT got the software or whether anyone had approval to send it. The firm said its findings did not prove that any rules were broken.

AMD’s China revenue amid new export rules

The report comes as the US tightens its rules on chip exports. New rules have taken effect on Thursday. Companies now need permission to sell advanced chips to Singapore and four other countries.

AMD gets a large share of its sales from these markets. In 2025, it made $7.75 billion from China and Hong Kong. That was about 22% of its total revenue of $34.6 billion. It also made $4.28 billion from Singapore, according to company records.

US export rules have hurt AMD before. In April 2025, the company reduced the value of its MI308 AI chips by $800 million after earlier restrictions.

AMD rejects report

AMD strongly denied the claims in a statement to Reuters, saying the report gave a false picture of its business and its ties with other companies.

The company said it follows US export rules and has strict checks in place to make sure its operations around the world meet those rules.

An AMD spokesperson also said the company remains focused on serving customers and maintaining high standards of honesty.

Hunterbrook’s report also raises concerns because the company could make money if AMD shares fall.

Hunterbrook Media is linked to Hunterbrook Capital, which disclosed that it had taken a short position in AMD while investing in similar companies. This means the fund could profit if AMD’s share price drops.

According to LSEG data, AMD’s shares trade at 31.28 times its expected earnings over the next 12 months. That compares with 31.55 for Intel and 9.83 for Nvidia.