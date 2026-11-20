Strategy plans to keep buying back its STRC preferred stock as long as it trades below $100, Michael Saylor said, touting the repurchases as a means to trim the company’s dividend obligations.

He posted the pledge Nov. 19, a day after STRC traded more than $600 million in one session.

Only one of 456 U.S. income preferreds topped $600 million in a day this year

“We intend to keep buying below $100. Repurchases facilitate liquidity and lower dividend obligations. We believe they strengthen the credit and benefit common shareholders,” Saylor wrote on X.

Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) pays a 12% annual dividend in December. That’s $12 a year on its $100 stated amount for each share outstanding.

Buying a share at under $100 retires those payments for less than the stated amount. The $100 number only sets the dividend.

Strategy bought back 2,282,510 STRC shares for $228.1 million in the week to Nov. 15, according to an 8-K filing.

“At prices below $100 per share, STRC repurchases represent an attractive allocation of capital because they can reduce future preferred dividend requirements at a discount,” Strategy president Phong Le said, reported by Cryptopolitan in October. Those shares carried about $27.4 million a year in dividends at 12%.

Saylor’s post said STRC was the only one of 456 U.S.-listed income preferreds to trade more than $600 million in a day this year. STRC’s own trading data indicates turnover on November 18 was more than three times its 30-day average of $198.6 million.

STRC was back to its $100 par in early November. STRC shares were down 1.5% to $94.66 on Thursday.

Peter Schiff warns of Bitcoin sales once the cash runs out

The filing shows Strategy raised $244.7 million after commissions selling about 2.09 million MSTR shares that week.

It used $206.3 million of that cash for STRC buybacks and funded the other $21.8 million with interest on its cash. Another $33.4 million went to purchase 485 BTC, raising holdings to 850,849 coins.

Strategy expended almost seven times more on its own preferred stock than it did on Bitcoin. In the week of October 19 to 25 all of its spending went to STRC, $204.9 million, and none to Bitcoin.

As of Nov. 15, the filing leaves $332.2 million available under the preferred-stock repurchase program. Strategy also had $4.75 billion USD Reserve for preferred dividends and debt interest, and $151.2 million in USD Cash for general treasury use.

“At $96 the current yield is 12.5% and rising,” wrote Peter Schiff, a longtime Bitcoin critic, on X on November 18. He said the buybacks could not be kept up.

Schiff predicted Strategy will likely exhaust its cash and then sell bitcoin to fund more STRC purchases, unless it raises the dividend first or suspends the dividend. The day before, he’d asked Saylor if selling pressure increased, would Strategy sell more MSTR shares or would they start selling Bitcoin.

The USD reserve is for dividends and interest, so buying STRC leans on selling MSTR and interest income. Every sale of MSTR dilutes common holders, even as their dividend bill contracts, with more shares.