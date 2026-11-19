The extortionist group known as n0n made public customer marketing records associated with JPMorgan Chase, Visa, and Mastercard on November 19, 2026, after the expiration of their 48-hour ultimatum. The three companies tracked the cause of the incidents back to external service providers, assuring that their payment systems had not been breached. However, the released marketing records might allow criminals to carry out convincing phishing attacks against customers.

Thousands of emails, no card numbers

RansomNews recorded three listings on n0n’s leak site at 16:27 UTC on November 16. The files were released publicly three days later, on November 19.

The JPMorgan files had almost 16,000 email addresses of Reserve cardholders, according to Cybernews. Reuters says it also found around 124 employee addresses.

For Visa, the files contained over 6,000 premium customers. While Mastercard had around 2,000 entries in its files, Cybernews highlighted that the poorly structured records are likely to be test data.

All reported datasets are said to not have any payment card numbers. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the data in question.

JPMorgan, Visa and Mastercard Data Leak: Key Figures Behind n0n Cyberattack

Vendors blamed, payment rails untouched

According to JPMorgan, the breach was associated with external service providers and not the bank’s own systems. The bank told Reuters on November 19:

“We believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors.”

JPMorgan also announced that it will get in touch with customers who have been affected.

On November 17, Visa gave a similar explanation and cited its service provider from Asia Pacific. The company emphasized:

“Visa’s systems were not involved and were not impacted.”

Mastercard had also detected the risk involving an external vendor working on one of its customer benefits programs. The company said in a statement issued on November 19:

“There is no impact to the Mastercard payment network or the ability for people to use their cards.”

Although the companies acknowledged that they were facing issues related to third-party vendors, none of them disclosed the names of the affected vendors.

The JPMorgan file is a directory of the wealthy

JPMorgan Reserve represents an exclusive credit card, meant only for particular clients with at least $10 million in investment funds in the bank.

This makes the leaked records of great use to scammers. Even without card numbers, criminals can use names, email addresses, and phone numbers to impersonate bank staff and send convincing phishing messages.

The information from Visa poses the same threat across nine countries of the Asia-Pacific region, particularly Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Macau.

One supplier, many names on the leak site

The three datasets may have come from the same provider. Cybernews researcher Aras Nazarovas found similarities in their file formats, although none of the companies has confirmed a common source.

SOCRadar has also documented n0n’s extortion activities. The incident shows how a breach at one service provider could expose customer information linked to several major financial companies.

Why vendor breaches keep landing on banks

Third-party security has become a growing concern for financial institutions. Verizon’s 2026 report found that outside providers were involved in 48% of breaches.

The financial consequences can be substantial. IBM estimated the average financial-services breach cost at $6.3 million. Its research also found that brand damage was used as leverage in 41% of ransomware cases. Meanwhile, Visa reported a 62% increase in third-party incidents.

The issue is bigger than banking alone. Cryptopolitan has reported that hackers are reportedly trying to sell almost 46,000 records of TSMC’s employees for 3 BTC after a cloud vendor incident.

In both cases, the same issue is raised: that firms are still vulnerable to any breaches involving third-party vendors that are responsible for sensitive data.