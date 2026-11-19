Bitcoin breaks last weekend’s floor as sellers push it to July levels
- Bitcoin fell to $61,350 on Coinbase on Thursday, below the $61,946 low it set on Sunday, November 15.
- The drop took bitcoin to its lowest price since July 6, when it bottomed at $61,250.
- Analysts name $60,000 as the line between a pause and a slide into the $50,000s.
Bitcoin fell to $61,350 on Coinbase on Thursday, beneath the $61,946 floor it set last weekend.
The price fell back to levels last seen in early July.
Coinbase prints Bitcoin’s price at $61,350
US afternoon sees selling pick up. Data from Coinbase showed bitcoin changing hands at $61,658.52 in the 20:00 UTC hour and $61,350 an hour later.
The old floor was printed on Sunday, November 15, at $61,946.17. Bitcoin rebounded off $62,000 on Wednesday, and remained above it until Thursday’s break.
The last cheaper print was July 6, when bitcoin bottomed at $61,250. The price is down about 28% from its October 21 high of $84,856.07.
Bitcoin is headed for a seventh successive weekly loss. A seventh week would be its second longest losing streak, behind only nine straight weeks in 2022.
Wall Street went down with it. The Nasdaq, the S&P 500 and the Dow all tumbled more than 2% on Thursday and gold slipped 2% to $3,667 an ounce, its weakest level since September 2025.
Anthropic shares opened at $111.50 on their Nasdaq debut, 34.3% above the $83 IPO price. Anthropic shares closed at $97.17 on Thursday, up 17.1%. The rest of tech continued to sell off.
The death cross on the daily chart took place Thursday when bitcoin’s 50-day exponential moving average crossed under its 200-day average. Deep in oversold territory, the relative strength index stood at 21.3.
The first step in any recovery would be to reclaim $66,512. Below $60,000, the next Fibonacci target on the chart is approximately $56,841.
Bitcoin’s price slips under Wintermute’s $62,000 warning marker
According to Cryptopolitan, analysts say that $60,000 marks the boundary between a pause and a decline into the $50,000s. Numerous Deribit put options and the largest pile of liquidation orders for bitcoin are located in the $60,000 to $62,000 range.
The cluster was linked by Glassnode to long positions that were opened before the August rally.
According to market maker Wintermute, the $62,000 low was the first red flag. The firm sees “pressure into the $50s” as ETF money continues to leave.
According to analyst Rekt Capital, a weekly close below around $63,300 would start a decline to $59,443. Sunday marks the end of the week.
Through Nov. 18, $2.89 billion was taken out of US spot bitcoin ETFs this November, according to TFTC’s flow data. BlackRock’s IBIT accounts for about 83% of that, or $2.4 billion.
On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the funds lost $306.4 million in a single day, $148.7 million of it from IBIT.
Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise, linked the November decline to the October Consumer Price Index, which increased by 0.4% in the November 10 print. The two-year Treasury yield increased by 35 basis points, and the hot read put the likelihood of a Fed raise in December at 100%.
“A pullback you can explain is a lot less scary than one you can’t,” Hougan wrote.
At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $61,905, down 1.2% in the past 24 hours.
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FAQs
Why are analysts focused on the $60,000 level?
A stack of Deribit put options and bitcoin's largest cluster of liquidation orders both sit near $60,000.
How much have US spot bitcoin ETFs lost in November?
About $2.89 billion through November 18, with BlackRock's IBIT behind about 83% of it.
What caused bitcoin's latest drop?
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan tied November's slide to the hot October CPI print, which lifted December Fed rate-hike odds to 100%.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Randa Moses
Randa Moses is an editor and reporter at Cryptopolitan covering tech, AI, robotics, crypto, scams, and hacks. She has worked in the crypto space since 2017. She held roles at Forward Protocol, AmaZix, and Cryptosomniac. Randa holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Bradford.