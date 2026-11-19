Bitcoin fell to $61,350 on Coinbase on Thursday, beneath the $61,946 floor it set last weekend.

The price fell back to levels last seen in early July.

Coinbase prints Bitcoin’s price at $61,350

US afternoon sees selling pick up. Data from Coinbase showed bitcoin changing hands at $61,658.52 in the 20:00 UTC hour and $61,350 an hour later.

The old floor was printed on Sunday, November 15, at $61,946.17. Bitcoin rebounded off $62,000 on Wednesday, and remained above it until Thursday’s break.

The last cheaper print was July 6, when bitcoin bottomed at $61,250. The price is down about 28% from its October 21 high of $84,856.07.

Bitcoin is headed for a seventh successive weekly loss. A seventh week would be its second longest losing streak, behind only nine straight weeks in 2022.

Wall Street went down with it. The Nasdaq, the S&P 500 and the Dow all tumbled more than 2% on Thursday and gold slipped 2% to $3,667 an ounce, its weakest level since September 2025.

Anthropic shares opened at $111.50 on their Nasdaq debut, 34.3% above the $83 IPO price. Anthropic shares closed at $97.17 on Thursday, up 17.1%. The rest of tech continued to sell off.

The death cross on the daily chart took place Thursday when bitcoin’s 50-day exponential moving average crossed under its 200-day average. Deep in oversold territory, the relative strength index stood at 21.3.

The first step in any recovery would be to reclaim $66,512. Below $60,000, the next Fibonacci target on the chart is approximately $56,841.

Bitcoin’s price slips under Wintermute’s $62,000 warning marker

According to Cryptopolitan, analysts say that $60,000 marks the boundary between a pause and a decline into the $50,000s. Numerous Deribit put options and the largest pile of liquidation orders for bitcoin are located in the $60,000 to $62,000 range.

The cluster was linked by Glassnode to long positions that were opened before the August rally.

According to market maker Wintermute, the $62,000 low was the first red flag. The firm sees “pressure into the $50s” as ETF money continues to leave.

According to analyst Rekt Capital, a weekly close below around $63,300 would start a decline to $59,443. Sunday marks the end of the week.

Through Nov. 18, $2.89 billion was taken out of US spot bitcoin ETFs this November, according to TFTC’s flow data. BlackRock’s IBIT accounts for about 83% of that, or $2.4 billion.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the funds lost $306.4 million in a single day, $148.7 million of it from IBIT.

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise, linked the November decline to the October Consumer Price Index, which increased by 0.4% in the November 10 print. The two-year Treasury yield increased by 35 basis points, and the hot read put the likelihood of a Fed raise in December at 100%.

“A pullback you can explain is a lot less scary than one you can’t,” Hougan wrote.

At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $61,905, down 1.2% in the past 24 hours.