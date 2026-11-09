Strategy buys 1,036 BTC for $82M, repurchases $188M of STRC after par recovery

An MSCI decision on possible index removal is expected in two days.

It was the first coin purchase since STRC regained its $100 par value, restoring the mechanism Strategy uses to finance Bitcoin buys.

Strategy bought 1,036 Bitcoin for $81.9 million and repurchased $188.3 million of its STRC preferred stock in the week to November 8.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) bought 1,036 BTC for $81.9 million last week, the firm’s first Bitcoin purchase since its STRC preferred stock reclaimed par value at $100.

According to the 8-K filing sent to the SEC for the week that ended November 8, the firm spent another $188.3 million repurchasing its STRC preferred stock.

How much money did Strategy raise last week?

According to the firm’s SEC 8-K, Strategy raised $283.8 million in net proceeds from selling 2,051,348 MSTR shares through its at-the-market program.

$81.9 million of the raise went to buying 1,036 BTC, pushing the company’s Bitcoin stash to 850,364 BTC. It funneled $188.3 million to STRC buybacks, and the USD Cash account was buffered by the remaining $13.6 million.

Last week’s purchase at an average price of $79,012 per BTC was higher than Strategy’s $75,456 per coin cost basis. Overall, Strategy has spent $64.16 billion on its 850,364 BTC treasury.

The Saylor-led firm is building a fresh streak of weekly Bitcoin purchases, building on the $65.5 million it spent buying 811 coins the week before. It spent $208.2 million buying 1,887,464 STRC shares during that week.

STRC reclaims par at $100

The Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) is the engine powering Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation machine. By design, the firm issues fresh preferred shares when the stock trades at or above $100 and routes the proceeds into Bitcoin. The funding tap shuts when price slips below the $100 par level.

Saylor declared “We’re ₿ack” on X on November 4 when STRC finally reclaimed $100 after trading under par for most of the year. That was the first time it reached that level since May, posting a full recovery from when it dipped under $80 in June.

Strategy has spent more than $2 billion repurchasing its own stock this year.

The balance sheet behind Strategy’s dividend payouts is tight. It tapped into its USD Reserve to cover $21.1 million in preferred payouts, leaving that pool at $4.77 billion. Its more flexible USD Cash balance rose to $146.2 million as of November 8.

Roughly $560.3 million remains under the preferred stock repurchase program and $1 billion under the MSTR buyback authorization.

The firm will have one eye on MSCI’s decision later this week, which will determine which companies face removal from the benchmark provider’s indexes.

Cryptopolitan previously reported that MSCI signaled rules that could eject Strategy over its treatment of “non-operating” firms. The outcome matters to passive funds that hold MSTR by default.