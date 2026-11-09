LATEST NEWS
  • Strategy buys 1,036 BTC for $82M, repurchases $188M of STRC after par recovery
    News
  • Adobe and Disney strike multi-year deal to build custom AI models
    Tech
  • Sundar Alphabet launches yet another chip rival to Nvidia amid Jensen Huang scandal
    Tech
  • EU calls on industry to write tokenization standards as ECB races to head off fragmentation
    Regulation
SELECTED FOR YOU
  • Adobe and Disney strike multi-year deal to build custom AI models.
    Adobe and Disney strike multi-year deal to build custom AI models
    Tech
  • Sundar Alphabet launches yet another chip rival to Nvidia amid Jensen Huang scandal.
    Sundar Alphabet launches yet another chip rival to Nvidia amid Jensen Huang scandal
    Tech
  • EU calls on industry to write tokenization standards as ECB races to head off fragmentation
    EU calls on industry to write tokenization standards as ECB races to head off fragmentation
    Regulation

Strategy buys 1,036 BTC for $82M, repurchases $188M of STRC after par recovery

ByHannah CollymoreHannah Collymore 2 mins read
Strategy buys 1,036 BTC for $82M, repurchases $188M of STRC after par recovery
  • Strategy bought 1,036 Bitcoin for $81.9 million and repurchased $188.3 million of its STRC preferred stock in the week to November 8.
  • It was the first coin purchase since STRC regained its $100 par value, restoring the mechanism Strategy uses to finance Bitcoin buys.
  • An MSCI decision on possible index removal is expected in two days.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) bought 1,036 BTC for $81.9 million last week, the firm’s first Bitcoin purchase since its STRC preferred stock reclaimed par value at $100.

According to the 8-K filing sent to the SEC for the week that ended November 8, the firm spent another $188.3 million repurchasing its STRC preferred stock.

How much money did Strategy raise last week?

According to the firm’s SEC 8-K, Strategy raised $283.8 million in net proceeds from selling 2,051,348 MSTR shares through its at-the-market program.

$81.9 million of the raise went to buying 1,036 BTC, pushing the company’s Bitcoin stash to 850,364 BTC. It funneled $188.3 million to STRC buybacks, and the USD Cash account was buffered by the remaining $13.6 million.

Strategy buys 1,036 BTC for $82M, repurchases $188M of STRC after par recovery
Strategy’s Bitcoin stash. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.net.

Last week’s purchase at an average price of $79,012 per BTC was higher than Strategy’s $75,456 per coin cost basis. Overall, Strategy has spent $64.16 billion on its 850,364 BTC treasury.

The Saylor-led firm is building a fresh streak of weekly Bitcoin purchases, building on the $65.5 million it spent buying 811 coins the week before. It spent $208.2 million buying 1,887,464 STRC shares during that week.

STRC reclaims par at $100

The Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) is the engine powering Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation machine. By design, the firm issues fresh preferred shares when the stock trades at or above $100 and routes the proceeds into Bitcoin. The funding tap shuts when price slips below the $100 par level.

Saylor declared “We’re ₿ack” on X on November 4 when STRC finally reclaimed $100 after trading under par for most of the year. That was the first time it reached that level since May, posting a full recovery from when it dipped under $80 in June.

Strategy has spent more than $2 billion repurchasing its own stock this year.

The balance sheet behind Strategy’s dividend payouts is tight. It tapped into its USD Reserve to cover $21.1 million in preferred payouts, leaving that pool at $4.77 billion. Its more flexible USD Cash balance rose to $146.2 million as of November 8.

Roughly $560.3 million remains under the preferred stock repurchase program and $1 billion under the MSTR buyback authorization.

The firm will have one eye on MSCI’s decision later this week, which will determine which companies face removal from the benchmark provider’s indexes.

Cryptopolitan previously reported that MSCI signaled rules that could eject Strategy over its treatment of “non-operating” firms. The outcome matters to passive funds that hold MSTR by default.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

FAQs

How much Bitcoin does Strategy hold now?

Strategy holds 850,364 BTC as of November 8, 2026, acquired for a total of $64.16 billion at an average price of $75,456 per coin, according to its SEC filing.

Why did STRC hitting par trigger the Bitcoin purchase?

STRC funds Bitcoin buys by issuing new shares when it trades at or above its $100 par value. STRC regained $100 on November 4 for the first time since May, reopening that funding channel after Saylor pledged to defend par with a 12% dividend.

What is the MSCI decision Strategy faces?

MSCI is due to name companies facing removal from its indexes two days after the filing, following signals that its rules on "non-operating" firms could push Strategy out.

Share this article

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Hannah Collymore

Hannah Collymore

Hannah is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of blog writing and event reporting experience in the crypto space. At Cryptopolitan, Hannah contributes to the news page, reporting and analyzing the latest developments in DeFi, RWA, crypto regulation, AI and frontier tech industries. She graduated from Arcadia university with a degree in Business Administration.

TABLE OF CONTENT
1. How much money did Strategy raise last week?
2. STRC reclaims par at $100
Share this article
MORE … NEWS
SHOW ALL
chat gpt

5 Ingenious Applications of ChatGPT And What You Should Do About Them
3 years ago Tech John Palmer
ai powered solutions

93% Business Leaders Favor AI-Powered Solutions for Brand Sustainability Management, Reuters
3 years ago Tech John Palmer
France's ai ecosystem

Here’s How Macron Supports France’s Vibrant and Productive AI Ecosystem
3 years ago Tech Glory Kaburu
generative ai

Bloomberg Estimates the Generative AI Market to Reach $1.3 Trillion by 2032
3 years ago Tech Aamir Sheikh
  • Bitcoin ETF vs. Ethereum ETF: What’s the Difference?
    Bitcoin ETF vs. Ethereum ETF: What’s the Difference?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • What Is Base? The Ethereum Layer-2 Network Launched by Coinbase.
    What Is Base? The Ethereum Layer-2 Network Launched by Coinbase
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Key Technical Differences
    Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Key Technical Differences
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • What Is TVL (Total Value Locked) in Crypto?
    What Is TVL (Total Value Locked) in Crypto?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • How to Read a Crypto Whitepaper?
    How to Read a Crypto Whitepaper?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • Ripple vs. XRP vs. XRP Ledger: What’s the Difference?
    Ripple vs. XRP vs. XRP Ledger: What’s the Difference?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides