Google has chosen Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to send its first group of AI satellites into space in early 2029. Google wants to use solar power to run AI data centers in space instead of relying on electricity from Earth.

The plan involves one launch using Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket in the first three months of 2029. Google senior director Travis Beals shared the details in a blog post.

Neither company has said how much the deal will cost.

What each satellite carries

The satellites to be sent into space will carry Google’s Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). These help in the training and running of AI models. Google said each satellite will have about the same computing power as a rack of servers in a data center on Earth.

Each satellite will travel around Earth in a way that keeps them in sunlight almost all the time. They are part of Google’s Project Suncatcher, a long-term plan to test whether solar power can run AI computers in space.

Google’s plans to run AI computers in space

The International Energy Agency expects data centers worldwide to use almost twice as much electricity in 2030 as they did in 2024. That would be about 945 terawatt-hours, more than Japan uses in a year.

As AI demand grows, companies are finding it harder to get enough electricity and water and get permission to build new data centers.

Google believes using solar power in space could cost less in the future. It says the cost could be about $810 per kilowatt each year, compared with $570 to $3,000 for power used by AI data centers on Earth.

However, this would only be possible if the cost of sending equipment into space fell to about $200 per kilogram. This currently costs around $7,000 per kilogram.

Marquee win for Blue Origin

The deal gives Blue Origin a major customer as it tries to get its rocket launches back on track.

The company has faced several problems, including an explosion at its launch site in Cape Canaveral in May. The blast was caused by a problem with a valve in its BE-4 engine. This delayed New Glenn’s next launch until January 2027.

New Glenn can carry about 45 metric tons into low Earth orbit. It also has a seven-meter-wide area for holding equipment, allowing it to carry and release several satellites at once. This makes it a good fit for Google’s Project Suncatcher.

Jordan Charles, a senior vice president at Blue Origin, said New Glenn’s size allows customers to send even more equipment into space.

The hurdles involved

Google has already started testing AI in space. On October 1, it launched a satellite about the size of a refrigerator with Planet Labs on a SpaceX rocket.

On October 30, the satellite used Google’s Gemma 4 AI model to write a short poem and send it back to Earth while flying over Norway. The satellite can also only run for about 15 minutes at a time.

Running AI computers in space is difficult. Radiation can damage data, and without air, the chips can get too hot. Special pipes and panels are also required to ensure the chips remain cool.

Google said it tested its TPU chips using proton beams at the University of California, Davis. The chips survived more radiation than they would normally face during a five-year mission.

Cost is another big problem. A large data center in space with one gigawatt of power could need about 10,000 satellites and cost around $30 billion, according to an estimate from The Wall Street Journal.

Carnegie Mellon engineering professor Brandon Lucia told The New York Times that building a large network of satellites to work like one data center would take years and cost a huge amount of money.

Google faces competition in space AI

Google is not the only company looking to build AI data centers in space. SpaceX and Starcloud, a startup backed by Nvidia, have similar plans.

Starcloud raised $250 million in August, bringing its value to $2.3 billion. SpaceX is also looking at using a large launcher on the moon to send equipment into space.

Google plans to send two test satellites into space in 2027. The satellites are expected to communicate using lasers. A larger launch using Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket will follow in 2029.