Apple Inc. is building its own autonomous AI agent to handle tasks on users’ behalf. A recent job posting indicates that the company is seeking a senior engineering manager to lead the development of its next-generation AI assistant.

The assistant is expected to take over tasks like coding, web browsing, using apps, and navigating devices for users. With Meta’s Muse, OpenAI’s Dots, and Anthropic’s Claude Duet already on the market, Apple building its own agent will put it squarely in the company of its competitors.

At the moment, there’s no official word on when Apple’s AI agent will arrive, but speculation points to a 2027 launch, likely anchoring the upcoming OS 28 rollout.

Apple has been working to improve Siri

Even before this latest job posting surfaced, reports suggested Apple’s new CEO was urging software chief Craig Federighi to pursue a much bolder AI strategy. CEO John Ternus has been pushing to turn Siri into a truly autonomous agent that gets things done for users.

Apple has already laid the foundation this year by rebranding it as Siri AI across all its software products, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27. This upgrade includes a standalone application, conversational memory, screen awareness, and personal app awareness. However, even though it shows improvement over its predecessor, Siri AI still cannot perform complicated actions independently.

The next upgrade, nonetheless, is expected to include advanced features needed to compete with other AI agents, but the technology development is still in its early stages.

In the recent job listing, Apple shared some of the likely upgrades. It posted: “Imagine an AI agent that can use a computer the way a capable person does/It browses the web, works across apps, runs commands, writes and debugs code, and calls services, and it chooses the right tool for each step. It does all this privately and with the polish people expect from Apple.”

The listing also points to the development of “general-purpose computer-use agents”—the exact technology enabling ChatGPT and Muse to operate a Mac.

The technology behind the proposed assistant could be a revolution in how users interact with Apple devices. Instead of opening an application at a time and completing tasks manually, an autonomous agent could understand instructions, select applications, and perform several steps to achieve a goal.

So a user could say to the assistant, “research this topic”, “organize the results into a document,” and then send it via email. The agent has to move between applications, understand the information displayed on the screen, and determine the next action without human input. This would take Siri beyond answering questions and make it more useful for everyday productivity. Overall, Apple asserted that they already have a team laying the groundwork and are looking for a manager to bring the project to fruition. “People already do their most valuable work by moving fluidly between tools: a browser, a document, a terminal, an editor, a service. We’re building AI agents that can do the same,” the firm noted.

Duet, Dots and Muse have upgraded capabilities

Rivals are also moving fast: Anthropic ramped up testing for Duet, OpenAI expanded the family of frontier models that power Dots to include GPT‑6.1 Terra, and Google rebranded its own agent just this week to Tasks. In addition to being able to perform tasks typical of agents, Google’s Tasks can now call on your behalf, just like Elon Musk’s Grok Bot.

In recent months, Meta’s Muse has also proven popular among users because it books travel tickets, makes restaurant reservations, and compiles news briefs, as well as the growing number of apps that allow AI to write code and use Macs on its own.

Since its release in September, Meta’s Muse AI agent has amassed more than 10 million downloads. However, a new investigation casts doubt on its performance.

Some internal messages from Meta staff reveal that Muse responded to user requests that were never sent and disclosed information about third parties’ bank accounts, raising concerns that conversations were being shared across accounts. Meta, for its part, however, insists the incidents are isolated.

Despite the opportunity, building a reliable autonomous agent presents significant technical challenges. Giving an AI assistant permission to interact with applications and execute commands introduces the risk of mistakes, unauthorized actions, and exposure of sensitive information.

Apple will need to ensure that its system can distinguish between user instructions and potentially harmful content encountered while browsing the web or using applications.

The company must also balance automation with user control, particularly when agents are asked to make purchases, send messages, or access confidential files. How Apple addresses these concerns could determine whether consumers trust the technology enough to use it regularly.