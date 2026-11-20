Charles Guillemet, the chief technology officer of the hardware wallet business, announced on Thursday that he will depart Ledger at the end of 2026 to launch a new security firm.

He will pursue threats that AI has made more affordable and easier to run.

Donjon hunts bugs with AI as attackers do the same

“As for me, I’m building something new. I’m gonna dedicate my time to solving this security mess. More very soon,” Guillemet posted on LinkedIn, with the same post on X. He did not specify the venture’s name or start date.

According to Guillemet, attacks using AI are more affordable, quicker, and simpler to scale.

According to him, attackers are also employing AI to find bugs. Ledger’s Donjon lab now does as well.

Since every device can be compromised, Ledger has spent 10 years finding out how to safeguard assets. The same question now confronts “every company, every AI agent and every government,” Guillemet wrote.

“Stay safe. Stay honest about your trust assumptions,” wrote Guillemet.

“We’ve been preparing this transition for many months, so Ledger’s teams, partners and roadmaps are ready. I’m bullish on Ledger’s future,” he said. Guillemet also expressed gratitude to the early team and Pascal Gauthier, the CEO.

More than 8 million signers sold in 180 countries

Guillemet joined Ledger in December 2017 as chief security officer. “No desks, no team, just a blank page,” he wrote.

He established the company’s attack lab, the Ledger Donjon.

Donjon has cracked smartphone secure-boot chains and uncovered vulnerabilities in hardware, software and infrastructure industry-wide. Its research then moved towards post-quantum cryptography and AI security.

Guillemet as CTO helped build Ledger from a small startup to a unicorn, he said. The firm, based in Paris, has sold more than 8 million signers in 180 countries.

He says those devices secure around 20% of the world’s crypto assets. “In nine years, crypto went from a niche to infrastructure for modern finance, and cryptography made fifty years of progress in ten,” Guillemet wrote.

Ledger now has five signer lines in its portfolio: Nano, Stax, Flex, Gen5 and Atom, as well as the Ledger Wallet app. Ledger Enterprise has over 100 financial institutions and brands among its customers.

Ledger had updated on its tampering probe November 18, with the exit post coming a day later. Ledger found compromised units in Berlin and suspected devices in Dubai besides the Southeast Asian resellers first hit, Cryptopolitan said.

Attackers open real wallets and sneak in an implant that reads the 24-word recovery phrase during setup. It beams the words over LTE via an embedded eSIM.

In October, Ledger’s Donjon team analyzed the modified devices and detailed how the implant worked. Guillemet did not draw any connection between his departure and the investigation.