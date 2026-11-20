Guillemet plans a new security venture after nine years at Ledger
- Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet will leave the company at the end of 2026 after nine years.
- He is building a new security company focused on threats AI has made cheaper and easier to run.
- Guillemet said the handover has been prepared for months and Ledger’s teams are ready.
Charles Guillemet, the chief technology officer of the hardware wallet business, announced on Thursday that he will depart Ledger at the end of 2026 to launch a new security firm.
He will pursue threats that AI has made more affordable and easier to run.
Donjon hunts bugs with AI as attackers do the same
“As for me, I’m building something new. I’m gonna dedicate my time to solving this security mess. More very soon,” Guillemet posted on LinkedIn, with the same post on X. He did not specify the venture’s name or start date.
According to Guillemet, attacks using AI are more affordable, quicker, and simpler to scale.
According to him, attackers are also employing AI to find bugs. Ledger’s Donjon lab now does as well.
Since every device can be compromised, Ledger has spent 10 years finding out how to safeguard assets. The same question now confronts “every company, every AI agent and every government,” Guillemet wrote.
“Stay safe. Stay honest about your trust assumptions,” wrote Guillemet.
“We’ve been preparing this transition for many months, so Ledger’s teams, partners and roadmaps are ready. I’m bullish on Ledger’s future,” he said. Guillemet also expressed gratitude to the early team and Pascal Gauthier, the CEO.
More than 8 million signers sold in 180 countries
Guillemet joined Ledger in December 2017 as chief security officer. “No desks, no team, just a blank page,” he wrote.
He established the company’s attack lab, the Ledger Donjon.
Donjon has cracked smartphone secure-boot chains and uncovered vulnerabilities in hardware, software and infrastructure industry-wide. Its research then moved towards post-quantum cryptography and AI security.
Guillemet as CTO helped build Ledger from a small startup to a unicorn, he said. The firm, based in Paris, has sold more than 8 million signers in 180 countries.
He says those devices secure around 20% of the world’s crypto assets. “In nine years, crypto went from a niche to infrastructure for modern finance, and cryptography made fifty years of progress in ten,” Guillemet wrote.
Ledger now has five signer lines in its portfolio: Nano, Stax, Flex, Gen5 and Atom, as well as the Ledger Wallet app. Ledger Enterprise has over 100 financial institutions and brands among its customers.
Ledger had updated on its tampering probe November 18, with the exit post coming a day later. Ledger found compromised units in Berlin and suspected devices in Dubai besides the Southeast Asian resellers first hit, Cryptopolitan said.
Attackers open real wallets and sneak in an implant that reads the 24-word recovery phrase during setup. It beams the words over LTE via an embedded eSIM.
In October, Ledger’s Donjon team analyzed the modified devices and detailed how the implant worked. Guillemet did not draw any connection between his departure and the investigation.
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FAQs
Why is Charles Guillemet leaving Ledger?
Guillemet is leaving at the end of 2026 to build a new security company focused on AI-driven threats.
When will Guillemet's new venture launch?
Guillemet has not named the venture or given a launch date. He said more details are coming "very soon."
What did Guillemet build at Ledger?
Guillemet built the Ledger Donjon, the company's attack lab, after joining as chief security officer in December 2017.
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Randa Moses
Randa Moses is an editor and reporter at Cryptopolitan covering tech, AI, robotics, crypto, scams, and hacks. She has worked in the crypto space since 2017. She held roles at Forward Protocol, AmaZix, and Cryptosomniac. Randa holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Bradford.