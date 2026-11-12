Russia allows exchanges to launch crypto trading in November

Russia’s central bank has adopted a series of regulations that permit licensed exchanges to start trading cryptocurrencies as early as this month.

While the authority now says these platforms can begin operations at the end of next week, major participants in the market aim for a December launch.

Bank of Russia lets exchanges trade crypto from November 22

State-approved exchanges will be able to start trading digital assets on the last day of next week, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) announced Wednesday.

In a press release published on its website, the regulator stated:

“Exchanges are authorized to begin cryptocurrency trading from 22 November 2026, provided that they obtain the regulator’s concurrence with their trading rules.”

The monetary authority also said that the Russian Ministry of Justice has registered its ordinance, which sets out the specific “requirements for organized trading in digital currencies and digital rights.”

The document obligates exchanges to maintain records of orders, transactions and participants in the recently legalized business activity, such as brokers, trust managers, and central counterparties.

They are also required to calculate price indicators, including current, weighted average, market and closing prices, the CBR detailed further. In a statement, also posted on Telegram, it emphasized:

“Exchanges must provide the Bank of Russia with information on the progress and results of trading following the same procedure as they currently do for other assets.”

Earlier this month, the bank officially approved the top three coins by market capitalization for trading in Russia, even by “non-qualified” investors, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

That directive comes into force on November 17, with local media noting that domestic crypto exchanges will be able to start listing Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) on that date.

It’s still unclear when exactly official crypto trading will commence, as the latest date announced, November 22, is Sunday, while major players will be ready to begin operations in early December.

Who can trade cryptocurrencies in Russia and how

Russia legalized cryptocurrencies and related operations with a dedicated law “On Digital Currencies and Digital Rights,” which was adopted this past summer.

The legislation, which was signed by President Putin in August and entered into force on September 1, is Russia’s first attempt to comprehensively regulate its crypto space.

The framework aims to build a “sovereign” market infrastructure, which is likely to be heavily dominated by well-established and state-controlled players from Russia’s financial industry.

These are better positioned to meet the Bank of Russia’s strict requirements than small local exchange offices and online platforms or foreign exchanges that have been exiting the market.

The “digital currency” law grants professional investors almost unrestricted access to crypto assets. Ordinary Russian citizens, however, will be able to buy and sell only the most liquid coins.

Purchases for them have been limited to 300,000 rubles a year per intermediary (less than $3,700). Both categories must pass tests to determine their knowledge and awareness.

Testing for retail investors is set to begin in November, too, announced Ekaterina Lozgacheva, director of the central bank’s Financial Market Strategic Development Department.

Quoted by the business news outlets RBC and Vedomosti on Monday, the executive remarked that the process should take into account the specific nature of cryptocurrencies and associated risks.

To be legal, all transactions in Russia’s regulated crypto market must be processed by CBR-authorized trading and custodial platforms. Self-hosted wallets and peer-to-peer trades will remain outside the law.

So far, more than 20 organizations have been licensed as cryptocurrency exchanges and digital depositories, including Russia’s largest majority state-owned banks and major stock exchanges.

Some of these entities have been subjected to Western sanctions over their roles in circumventing fiat and crypto restrictions imposed in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, and the country’s main stock market, the Moscow Exchange, have already unveiled plans to launch cryptocurrency trading on December 1.