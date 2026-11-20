Amodei had already called that pressure “incredible” in February and warned about commercial incentives weeks before listing.

CEO Dario Amodei promised the company would keep pacing its AI work and resist commercial and political pressure.

Anthropic went public on Nasdaq on Thursday at a valuation near $1.5 trillion.

Following Anthropic’s IPO listing, CEO Dario Amodei promised new shareholders that the company will keep control of how fast it builds and releases AI.

The share sale raised $81.34 billion and valued the company at about $1.5 trillion.

What did Amodei promise when Anthropic went public?

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, sold its shares to the public for the first time on Thursday. It sold 980 million shares at $83 each and raised $81.34 billion, which set its value near $1.5 trillion. Amodei and his sister Daniela Amodei, the company’s president, rang the opening bell.

Anthropic (NASDAQ: ANT) shares opened at $111.50, about 34% higher than the $83 sale price. On Nov 10, when the planned price was $70 to $78 a share, the company was expected to be worth about $1.4 trillion. Earlier in the year, bankers had talked about a value near $2 trillion.

Amodei promised following the launch that the company would not give in to business or political pressure on how fast it develops AI. He repeated the company’s founding idea, saying “the most powerful technology of our time should be built for the benefit of humankind.”

However, Amodei has also been open about how hard it is to not give in to the pressure. In February, on the Dwarkesh podcast, he said Anthropic was under “an incredible amount of commercial pressure,” and that its safety work made the job harder.

At the time, Anthropic had just raised $30 billion at a $380 billion valuation, and it said its yearly revenue pace of $14 billion was growing about ten times a year.

In a September 12 essay called “We Must Pace the Frontier,” Amodei argued that the AI field should slow down. He warned that a race driven by money can make the risks worse. The essay came after researcher Jacob Coxon resigned and said people building AI believe it “could kill us all by the end of the decade.”

Anthropic’s draft filing for the share sale, known as an S-1, contained about 80 pages dedicated to risk. It warned that advanced AI could bring “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity.”

Can Anthropic keep its promise?

Each of Anthropic’s seven co-founders sold about 3.4 million shares. At the middle of the original price range, that was close to $250 million each, and it was more at the final $83 price. Even after the sale, the founders hold 51.1% of the votes through a special class of shares with extra voting power.

Rohan Sharma, who advises on AI standards, questioned how Anthropic will operate now that there are multiple shareholders. In a Fortune commentary, he asked a series of questions including who inside Anthropic can force a delay to a product launch, who pays for the lost quarter, and whether that decision stands if the CEO objects.

Under the company’s own policy, the CEO and a Responsible Scaling Officer make the final risk decision. A Long-Term Benefit Trust can elect most of the board.

Notably, the company’s IPO listing faced considerable opposition. For instance, on October 14, New York City Comptroller Mark Levine, who oversees pension funds worth more than $325 billion, sent Anthropic a letter asking the company to pause its share sale until it dealt with its safety and governance warnings.

David Sacks, who co-chairs a White House tech advisory council, said the listing should be delayed until the whistleblower claims from former researcher Jacob Coxon could be investigated.

Aside from the IPO, even AI technology continues to experience pushback. Cryptopolitan reported that Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, called AI a “catastrophic risk.” Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, said Americans want the most advanced AI stopped until safety rules are in place.