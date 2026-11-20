CryptoUK told the Financial Conduct Authority that developing code, maintaining and voting on a decentralized finance protocol does not alone make a person a regulated firm, a view relevant for everyone involved in DeFi in the UK given that the FCA approaches finalization of its new crypto rules.

What CryptoUK told the regulator

The trade body stated its views in a submission to CP26/36, the FCA’s consultation on the “perimeter” of the UK’s upcoming crypto regime, or the boundary between activities that require FCA authorization and those that don’t. The paper is reported to propose amendments to the FCA’s Perimeter Guidance Manual (PERG), so that the rulebook can reflect new exemptions introduced via the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2026.

CryptoUK, which describes itself as representing more than 150 crypto firms, submitted its views on Wednesday, November 18, the last day of the consultation period, and published it the next day. The document reportedly was drafted with help from law firm CMS and signed by the association’s policy director Nick Brooks.

Where the guidance overshoots the law

While broadly supportive, CryptoUK has raised concerns that certain aspects go beyond what is set out in the legislation. Specifically, it urges that developing, maintaining, securing and participating in decentralized governance should not amount to carrying on a regulated activity.

This commentary was made in line with the FCA’s ‘clear controlling person’ approach to regulating DeFi. For example, concerns were raised around linking UK regulation to the location of a protocol or its governance, and that factors may have been included that reduce the scope of exclusion for technical service providers.

Stablecoin registry and advice to Treasury

CryptoUK made wider comments. Firstly, it urged the FCA to create a publicly available registry of stablecoins recognized as such under UK regulations. It also urged the FCA to provide clarity on the differences between stablecoins and electronic money (which could prevent them from falling into the wrong regulatory regime).

CryptoUK further urged the FCA to bring to the attention of HM Treasury competitiveness issues within the industry. For example, technical service providers based in the UK providing services to regulated trading venues in overseas locations, or payments made using stablecoins issued abroad, could place UK-based companies at a disadvantage. As such, CryptoUK would like the UK to follow the Markets in Crypto-Assets framework set by the European Union where appropriate.

Many comments and lengthy timeline

CryptoUK was not the only organization to make comments. Aave Labs, DeFi Education Fund and Hyperliquid Policy Center all made submissions urging greater clarity around developers and governance participants.

The timeline for this guidance is long. Final CP26/36 guidance is expected in Spring 2027. However, TokenPost notes that the FCA is looking to publish this guidance in January 2027. Operational Resilience and Financial Crime guidance (GC26/7) is also due in January 2027. Existing businesses will have until 28th February 2027 to apply and the complete regime for cryptoasset activities will come into effect on 25 th October 2027.