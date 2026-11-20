Anthropic’s plan to build its first Australian data center in rural Queensland has faced strong opposition from local residents. The project would cost A$32 billion (£16.2 billion).

According to a project filing, 595 of the roughly 600 public responses were against it.

595 said no, two said yes

The Western Downs Digital Park project received 598 public responses. Only two people supported it, while one had a neutral opinion. The others opposed the plan or wanted it delayed until environmental concerns were addressed.

More than 99% of those who responded opposed the project.

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, will be the main customer at the data center. Zerra DC is the developer in charge of building it.

A Zerra spokesperson told The Independent that the company was taking local concerns seriously. The spokesperson said the responses proved that residents wanted more say in the project’s plans.

1.44 gigawatt campus on old farmland

The planned data center is about 250 kilometers (155 miles) west of Brisbane. It is near a small town that had just 355 people at the last census.

The project is expected to have four buildings on 725 hectares of land once used for farming near Dalby. It will also have 1.44 gigawatts of computing power and could use up to 2.16 gigawatts of electricity. This would make it one of Australia’s largest data centers.

Locals are worried about how the project could affect them. They fear it could use too much water and increase electricity bills. They also worry about noise and damage to roads from construction vehicles. More workers moving into the area could also make it harder to find housing.

According to Tech in Asia, about a third of the people who shared their views live within 200 kilometers of the site.

Opposition spiked once Anthropic’s name appeared

Opposition to the project grew after Anthropic was named as the main tenant on September 15. Before then, only five people had objected in a month, according to the filing.

Most of the complaints came between that announcement and November 11, when the local council stopped accepting comments.

The report also came during a busy week for Anthropic. The company launched its IPO this week at its US stock market debut. This gave Anthropic a value of about $1.5 trillion.

Growing opposition to data centers in Australia

Other data center projects in Australia have also faced opposition. According to The Independent, Goodman Group cancelled plans for a A$1.2 billion data center in Sydney in September after local people raised concerns.

NextDC also delayed a project in Melbourne because of worries about electricity use.

Despite these problems, AI spending continues to grow. McKinsey expects companies worldwide to spend $7 trillion on AI projects by 2030.

Public objections cannot stop the Western Downs project on their own. However, they could affect whether it gets approval. State officials are still reviewing the plans, including how the project could affect the environment and water supply.