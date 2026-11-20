BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) saw an outflow of $541.1 million on Thursday, November 19.

It was the fund’s largest single-day redemption since it launched in January 2024.

The exit saw US spot bitcoin ETFs suffer a net outflow of $582.3 million, their third consecutive losing session. Farside Investors data shows that about 93% of it was IBIT alone.

The streak started with $239.9 million out on Nov. 17 and $306.5 million on Nov. 18.

Morgan Stanley’s MSBT pulls in $49.6 million as rivals bleed

Before this, the worst November day for IBIT was an outflow of $405.3 million on Nov. 2. The Thursday figure is now the fund’s low on the Farside table, which records every trading day since inception.

Fidelity’s FBTC lost $45.9 million, while Ark 21Shares’ ARKB gave back $31.3 million and Grayscale’s GBTC fell $13.9 million.

The only real buyer was MSBT, run by Morgan Stanley. It garnered $49.6 million while WisdomTree’s BTCW attracted $0.3 million.

Even so, IBIT has amassed about $63.37 billion in cumulative net inflows since its launch. Over that same span, GBTC is down a net $28.2 billion.

November redemptions climb to $3.47 billion after Thursday’s exit

The funds had only two positive days, $74.6 million on Nov. 4 and $7.9 million on Nov. 16.

Net outflows for November through Thursday were around $3.47 billion. IBIT is about 85% of that, at $2.94 billion.

In 13 of November’s 14 sessions the fund suffered redemptions.

According to SoSoValue data, the funds have received net inflows of about $53.5 billion since January 2024 and their $76.6 billion in assets represent 6.1% of bitcoin’s market value.

Ether products bled also. US spot Ethereum ETFs fell by $131.2 million on Thursday, the fourth straight down day. Solana funds shed $1.4 million and XRP funds had zero net flow.

Hong Kong took the other route. Spot bitcoin ETFs there drew ~$5.9 million of inflows in November following two weeks of zero flows.

According to Cryptopolitan, bitcoin sank to $61,350 on Coinbase on Thursday, below a low of $61,946 set on Sunday, November 15.

The fall took bitcoin to its lowest level since July 6. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan linked November’s slide to the October CPI print.

The index jumped 0.4% in the November 10 release and the hot read boosted odds of a December Fed hike to 100%. The two-year Treasury yield rose 35 basis points.

“A pullback you can explain is a lot less scary than one you can’t,” Hougan wrote.

With it, Wall Street sold off. On Thursday, the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow all dropped more than 2%.

At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $61,533, down 3.3% in the past 24 hours.