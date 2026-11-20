LATEST NEWS
SELECTED FOR YOU
Best crypto insights delivered straight to your inbox.
LIVE: Bitcoin crashes to $57,000 as US stocks enter correction
-
Bitcoin plunged below $59,000, raising fresh doubts about its reputation as digital gold.
-
Wall Street took another beating Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow entering correction territory and the Nasdaq turning negative for 2026.
-
Anthropic crashed 12% after its IPO debut, while AMD, Nvidia and Micron dragged tech stocks even lower.
-
Market fears intensified as political losses, a Binance hack and major technology outages rattled investors, sending the VIX above 32.
Live Reporting
Bitcoin is having a terrible Friday, and the rest of Wall Street isn’t doing much better. The cryptocurrency has slipped below $59,000, a massive fall from its record of more than $126,000 in early October 2025. That leaves one pretty uncomfortable question for crypto investors: What happened to Bitcoin being digital gold?
Going into 2026, there were expectations about whether Bitcoin would be able to stand its ground when the traditional markets struggled. This is because the concept was that it would protect investors from the stock market crash instead of being just another technology stock. So far, this hasn’t happened.
And there is no shortage of things troubling the market. Republicans took heavy losses in the mid-term elections, Binance faced a cyberattack, and a number of serious technological failures have made people more concerned about cybersecurity. These were an FAA ground stop, a failure of the NSA’s very secret internal communication system, and a shutdown of some online banking services.
The picture is no better in equities. The Nasdaq Composite fell by 3.6% on Friday, falling 1% in 2026. The S&P 500 dropped by 2.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 352 points, or 0.7%. Both the Dow and S&P 500 are now in correction territory, having fallen more than 10% from their record closing levels.
The excitement surrounding Anthropic’s IPO hasn’t helped either. Investors used the company’s much-anticipated public listing as an opportunity to cash out of the AI rally. After jumping 17% during its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, Anthropic shares plunged 12% on Friday, wiping out most of that opening-day gain.
Other major technology companies got hammered. Advanced Micro Devices sank 11%, Nvidia dropped more than 7%, and Micron Technology lost over 12%.
Friday’s losses came straight after an equally painful Thursday, when all three major US stock indexes fell more than 2%. The Dow also finished below 50,000 for the first time since June.
Meanwhile, Wall Street’s fear gauge is flashing warning signs. The VIX volatility index, which uses options prices to estimate how much the S&P 500 could swing over the next 30 days, climbed another 13% during Friday’s session to 32.27.
That followed a jump of as much as 16% on Thursday, based on FactSet figures. The VIX has now risen on six of the past seven trading days, and it hasn’t finished a session above 30 since late March.
What to Know
Bitcoin’s collapse, an AI stock sell-off and growing fears over digital security have sent Wall Street into a correction, with investors dumping risky assets.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Share this article
DEEP CRYPTO
CRASH COURSE
- Which cryptocurrencies can make you money
- How to boost your security with a wallet (and which ones are actually worth using)
- Little-known investment strategies that the pros use
- How to get started investing in crypto (which exchanges to use, the best crypto to buy etc)