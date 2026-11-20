An Anthropic co-founder will make a large contribution to Trump Accounts in the coming weeks, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday.

The donor now joins Elon Musk and Michael and Susan Dell on the program’s list of billionaire backers.

“One of the Anthropic founders is going to make a large gift to Trump accounts over the next few weeks,” Bessent said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.” He didn’t give a dollar figure and he wouldn’t name the founder.

“You’ll hear from their family soon,” Bessent said when asked who it was.

Tom Brown, Anthropic’s chief compute officer, is that co-founder, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with his plans. Brown is one of the seven co-founders of Anthropic.

Bessent called the listing an “only-in-America story.” Anthropic in 2021 was “seven people sitting around during COVID in a park in San Francisco with laptops and a dream,” he said.

The gift arrives a day after Anthropic’s debut on the Nasdaq. The company sold 980 million shares at $83 on Thursday, raising $81.3 billion, and with underwriters buying extra shares, the total reached $93.5 billion.

Bessent prices the SpaceX pledge at about $10 billion

Bessent also identified the program’s prior donors in the same response. Musk has said he will give one share in SpaceX to every Trump account in January, which Bessent gauged at 70 million accounts and about $10 billion.

Cryptopolitan reports that in December 2025 Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion, which would put $250 in the accounts of 25 million children younger than 10. Ray and Barbara Dalio committed $250 each for 300,000 kids in Connecticut.

Bessent also mentioned gifts in Montana and Oklahoma. Former Snowflake chief Frank Slootman is the latest donor to children in Montana, according to anchor Sara Eisen.

Trump Accounts furnish US children born between 2025 and 2028 with a $1,000 government-funded investment account that families can contribute to. The money must be in US stock index funds with an annual fee of no more than 0.10%.

The annual contribution limit is $5,000.

Bessent says children receive 100% of the proceeds

Eisen asked how the program can tap into the fortune that the founders and early investors at Anthropic made, touching on political pushback over that wealth. “We believe that it’s important for these great entrepreneurs to share their bounty,” Bessent said.

Bessent contrasted that with Senator Bernie Sanders, who he said wants the government to take 50% of the AI labs.

“Building a big foundation headquarters” is not what donors serious about children do, Bessent said. The kids “will receive 100 percent of the proceeds,” he added.

Anthropic’s founders have already said they’ll give away 80% of their equity, though it’s not legally binding.

At the time of writing, Anthropic shares were trading at $87.55, down 9.9% on the day.