Coinbase commits $1,000 support to Trump Accounts initiative

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has pledged to match the US Treasury’s $1,000 contribution to Trump Accounts for eligible employees’ children, with CEO Brian Armstrong proposing to pay the company’s match in Bitcoin rather than traditional currency.

Armstrong announced the commitment on X in response to a White House post where President Donald Trump stated that major employers were joining the federal children’s investment program.

“Starting to invest early is more important than ever,” Armstrong wrote. “We’re proud to join @POTUS’s initiative by matching the $1k from the U.S. Treasury for all eligible children of Coinbase employees. Hopefully, we can pay the $1k in Bitcoin.”

With the announcement, Coinbase becomes a name on a growing roster of corporate participants in the Trump Accounts program, which was created under the Working Families Tax Cuts legislation to encourage early wealth building among American children.

Companies match federal government’s contribution

The White House rapid response account listed Uber, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Intel, Nvidia, Broadcom, IBM, Steak ‘n Shake, Continental Resources, and Comcast among the companies participating in the initiative.

On Wednesday, January 28, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America announced they would match the federal contribution for their US employees, with Bank of America covering all 165,000 American staff members.

Financial services firms, including SoFi, BNY, BlackRock, Investment Company Institute, Robinhood, and Charles Schwab, have also committed to matching the $1,000 federal deposit.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan stated that the company would provide matching contributions to support employees’ families.

Employer contributions of up to $2,500 annually will not count as taxable income for employees, which should be an additional incentive for corporate participation beyond the initial $1,000 match.

How will the Trump Accounts work ?

Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged IRAs for children under 18, featuring a $1,000 pilot program contribution from the Treasury for children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. The accounts must be invested in US equity index funds tracking the stock market with fees no higher than 0.10% annually.

Parents can establish accounts and enroll in the pilot program using IRS Form 4547 when filing 2025 tax returns or through an online portal launching in summer 2026. Actual contributions to the accounts will begin on July 4, 2026.

Parents can contribute up to $2,500 annually in pre-tax income, with total yearly contributions capped at $5,000.

Some wealthy Americans have also pledged substantial support, with one of the biggest pledges coming from hedge fund founder Michael Dell and his wife, Susan. They committed $6.25 billion in December 2025 to provide $250 contributions to 25 million American children, targeting those too old to qualify for the Treasury’s $1,000 bonus but still under the age of 10.

The billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio, along with his wife Barbara, also stated that they would commit $250 to 300,000 children who fall under the age of 10 in Connecticut and live in areas where the median income is less than $150,000.

