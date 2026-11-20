Former FTX COO Constance Wang has also criticized the series.

His remarks revive a years-old claim that opponents fund attacks on him.

CZ says well-funded “forces” are spreading negative narratives about him.

Changpeng Zhao, the Binance co-founder known as CZ, says well-funded “forces” are spreading negative stories about him as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) releases its new FTX series, The Altruists.

Zhao did not say who he thinks is behind the smear campaign. The show includes a character based on him and has also upset a former FTX executive.

Is there a smear campaign against CZ?

The Altruists is a new Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) limited series about the fall of FTX. FTX was a crypto exchange that collapsed in November 2022 and revealed a gap of about $8.9 billion in customer money. Netflix describes The Altruists as “a toxic love story inspired by a real fraud.”

On Friday, a day after The Altruists began streaming, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) posted on X that groups with a lot of money are pushing bad stories about him.

While Zhao initially did not say who he meant or point to any news outlet or production, he made a follow-up post in which he shared messages of support people had sent him that day. He said the portrayal of events in the series was so far from the truth that even people who once disliked him were now on his side. He then said he would get back to “more productive work.”

In the series, Julia Garner plays Caroline Ellison, Anthony Boyle plays FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and actor Terry Chen plays CZ.

A day earlier, Zhao had shared a line from Forbes that made fun of the show’s focus. It asked whether Bankman-Fried “ever really loved Caroline Ellison.”

Zhao has complained about news coverage before. In 2023, a post he made on New Year’s Day made the number “4” become a popular saying in crypto. It means to “ignore fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD).”

Zhao reportedly still uses the slogan when he thinks news about Binance is wrong.

He also once claimed that FTX paid a news organization $43 million to publish bad stories about Binance.

Why are people unhappy with Netflix’s The Altruists?

Constance Wang, the former chief operating officer of FTX, has stated that the trailer for the movie upset her in its first 30 seconds, and she stopped watching. She said Garner’s version of Ellison did not match the woman she knew. She also said the real Bankman-Fried was more socially awkward than the one on screen.

Notably, Wang started a trading platform called Pacifica after FTX went bankrupt.

Cryptopolitan reported in October that the show’s co-creator, Graham Moore, believed Sam and Caroline were “deeply committed altruists from day one” who talked themselves into “a number of terrible crimes.”

Bankman-Fried was found guilty on seven felony counts and is currently serving 25 years in prison. The Second Circuit court upheld his conviction on June 12, and his lawyers asked the Supreme Court to review it in September.

Ellison worked with prosecutors, served more than a year, and was released.