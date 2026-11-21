The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating whether Nvidia misled investors. The news caused its shares to fall nearly 14% on Friday, bringing the company’s total loss in value since October to $2.7 trillion.

Reuters reported that the investigation is a civil matter. This means officials are looking into the facts, but Nvidia has not been accused of breaking any laws.

Nvidia loses $485 billion as shares continue to fall

Nvidia shares fell for the seventh day in a row on Friday, cutting the company’s value by about $485 billion. According to Yahoo Finance, it was Nvidia’s biggest one-day loss since the DeepSeek sell-off in January 2025.

Nvidia lost nearly $900 billion in five trading days, its worst week since October 2008. This was more than the $573 billion it lost the week before, which Dow Jones Market Data had called the biggest weekly loss ever for a company.

Nvidia has now lost about $2.7 trillion in value since reaching its peak on October 6. That is more than the $2.5 trillion loss in 45 days seen as the biggest in stock market history.

Just six weeks after becoming the world’s most valuable company, Nvidia is now the fourth most valuable company in the US, behind Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet.

Singapore revenue and Megaspeed question

Several details in Nvidia’s recent reports have raised concerns. The Financial Times reported that the company made about $104 billion in sales through its Singapore business in 2025. That was nearly half of its total revenue.

The Wall Street Journal also linked questions about Nvidia’s reports to Megaspeed, a customer based in Singapore. US officials suspect the company of helping send Nvidia chips to China through other routes.

Investors are also worried about other issues. Nvidia said its full quarterly report, called the 10-Q, would be released in the next few weeks instead of with its earnings results.

Nvidia’s customers are also taking longer to pay their bills on average. These customers now take an average of 64 days, the longest since 2022. It is still unclear which of these issues the SEC is looking into.

2022 settlement related to crypto

Nvidia has had problems with the SEC before. In May 2022, the company paid $5.5 million to settle charges that it had not clearly told investors how much demand from crypto miners was boosting its gaming sales.

That amount is small compared with Nvidia’s current business.

Nvidia’s revenue grew 103% to $115.8 billion in its third fiscal quarter, up from a year earlier. Its data center business made $107.6 billion of that amount.

These sales help investors understand how much tech companies are spending on AI. This is why they want to know if Nvidia is reporting its figures correctly.