Tens of thousands of fridges and freezers in the UK were secretly disconnected from the internet after researchers found a password security flaw. The problem could have allowed hackers to spoil millions of pounds worth of food, the BBC reported Friday.

Password flaw in British-made controllers

The problem was found in devices made by British company Resource Data Management (RDM). Each device controls the temperature of dozens of fridges and freezers in supermarkets, warehouses, petrol stations and stadiums.

Neil McCourt, an engineer at Omega Solutions, initially found the flaw. His company then asked cybersecurity firm Pen Test Partners to look into it. Both firms told RDM and the authorities about the problem.

The BBC reported that the devices had weak passwords, similar to a problem hackers used to break into Danfoss systems in Europe.

“This incident should serve as a wake-up call for the entire refrigeration industry,” Garry Turner-Smith of Omega Solutions told The Guardian.

Thousands of devices taken offline

After the problem was reported in late October, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Food Standards Agency held talks with retailers. They also asked teams to contact companies that could be affected.

Workers then disconnected the devices from the internet. Some did this remotely, while others unplugged cables and started checking temperatures by hand.

One worker at a large retail chain told the BBC that they disconnected hundreds of devices every day for a week.

“It did feel like a race against time,” the worker said, adding that spoiled food could have cost warehouses millions.

Ken Munro of Pen Test Partners said the team kept the problem secret to avoid alerting hackers and countries such as Iran. Munro was at a retail cybersecurity event when the problem was found. This gave him the chance to speak directly with NCSC officials early on.

Hackers target refrigeration systems across Europe

The UK took action after three rounds of attacks on fridges and freezers this year. In August, hackers targeted fridges at a few US military bases. On October 11 and 12, hackers attacked Danfoss systems, causing problems at hundreds of supermarkets and food businesses in France.

Another attack hit businesses in seven European countries on November 1 and 2. Belgium and Luxembourg were the countries hit the hardest. A few blood banks in France were also affected.

French intelligence officials blamed Iran’s Revolutionary Guards for the October attack, but Iran denied any involvement.

The attack affected 700 business sites and caused 15 fires after hackers raised fridge temperatures. The Telegraph also reported that two pro-Russian groups, NoName057(16) and Z-Pentest, claimed they were behind the attack. However, some researchers do not believe their claims.

RDM disputes severity

RDM said its security problem was different from the attacks in Europe. It argued that hackers would first need to acquire access to one of its devices. However, the researchers claimed the devices could be bought cheaply on sites like eBay.

RDM CEO Ged Evans told the BBC that the problem was found during testing. He said the researchers went further than normal tests by taking apart the company’s hardware.

Evans said RDM acted quickly to fix the problem. It released its first security updates and told customers how to keep their systems safe.

RDM also claimed it found no signs that hackers had broken into its devices.

Smaller shops may still be exposed

Munro warned that the problem is not fully fixed. He told The Guardian that “many thousands” of devices in small UK shops are still at risk.

Hackers do not know how to carry out the attack yet, however. This gives businesses time to update their devices or disconnect them from the internet.

Munro also said he was more worried about old UK systems used for water, sewage and electricity. Some of these systems are decades old.

According to The Telegraph, the NCSC is also checking other systems used by shops and food businesses for similar problems.