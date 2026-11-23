President Donald Trump Monday called for Nvidia’s board to rehire co-founder Jensen Huang, who stepped down as chief executive on Nov. 12.

Trump said bringing Huang back would be good for the company and good for the United States.

Truth Social post asks the board to rehire its co-founder

“I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump on Friday called for Huang’s return. After his Asia trip, he told reporters he wanted the former chief to “make a big apology and go back”.

Cryptopolitan reported that Trump, when asked on November 16 if Nvidia should bring Huang back, said he “would not mind” bringing Huang back and suggested Huang had “learned a big lesson.”

The reverse occurred at Nvidia’s board. Chairman Harvey Jones said last week that Nvidia would not rehire Huang, adding that the company has hired search firm Heidrick & Struggles to find a new chief executive.

The board also retained law firm Wachtell Lipton to investigate Huang’s conduct. The probe examines any possible leak of trade secrets or national security information.

Huang co-founded Nvidia and ran the company for 33 years.

Polymarket traders put a 2027 comeback at about 35%

Huang stepped down amid reports of extramarital affairs. One allegedly involved Alice Huang, a Chinese national reportedly suspected by US intelligence of having links to China’s Ministry of State Security.

Congressional committees and federal prosecutors are probing how sophisticated AI chips made by Nvidia found their way into China.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier this month called for a “dramatic shake-up” at Nvidia and wanted an outside leader. On CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday, he was asked about Trump’s support for Huang.

“Well, I said they should go to the outside, but he’s on the outside now,” Bessent said.

Asked if Huang should come back to run the company, Bessent wouldn’t say yes or no. “I think we have to see where the buck stops,” he said, referring to whoever was responsible for the non-compliance at Nvidia.

Bessent said Washington has still not received the answers it demanded from Nvidia within 10 days. Nvidia is now run by its CFO, and in August 2025, it cut off Alice Huang’s company Megaspeed, he added.

Polymarket traders gauge Huang’s chances of rejoining Nvidia at around 35% by Dec. 31, 2027. There is a probability of a return of about 10% by the end of 2026.

A petition for his reinstatement has obtained 206,290 signatures. It is endorsed by Elon Musk, Y Combinator’s Garry Tan and Tim Sweeney from Epic Games.

Nvidia shares closed at $125.53 on Friday, down 14.0%, and were up 8.7% at $136.44 in pre-market trading on Monday.