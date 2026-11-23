BTC sentiment is at a two-year low, as the price recently set a local low in the $52,000 range. After the crash, shrimp wallets suddenly expanded, showing retail was still ready to make a comeback.

BTC shrimp wallets expanded by over 23,000 in the past day, following the latest price drawdown. As BTC recovered from around $55,000 to over $61,000, shrimp wallets saw the biggest boost from all other holders.

After a brief recovery, BTC traded at $61,367.11, achieving a 10% bounce over the weekend. For now, BTC is still trading in a fearful sentiment, but traders are on the lookout for strengthening demand and a recovery closer to $65,000.

The expansion of the smallest wallets holding under 1 BTC is a surprise, as retail traders were seen as mostly bearish, even ready to abandon BTC and crypto as a whole.

BTC shrimp wallets lead 2026 growth

Shrimp wallets show a quick reaction to shifting market conditions. In the past day, 23,076 new wallets were created, showing an immediate shift to buying. The reversal follows a contraction of shrimp wallets in the past month, suggesting some retail traders sold higher and bought the dip.

On a three-month horizon, shrimp wallets added 468,240 new holders. For the whole of 2026, over 2.4M new shrimp wallets were created. The year-to-date growth reached 4.35%, a more active rate of expansion compared to whale wallets.

Other active cohorts for the past year include crab and shark wallets, both with positive growth. As Cryptopolitan reported, accumulation was still happening, despite the fluctuations in the derivatives market.

BTC is still mostly driven by whales, with large market makers or accumulation wallets buying the recent dip. At the same time, the potential for a recovery is also bringing back retail traders.

The readiness to buy BTC on the spot market and hold in self-custody wallets is still a sign that the market has not seen a full capitulation. Historically, retail often sells while whales accumulate.

In 2026, inflows to accumulation addresses did not reach dramatic peaks, but were much more consistent. Based on Cryptoquant data, accumulation address inflows reached new yearly highs in October and remained strong in November.

BTC price still protected by its cost basis

The recent BTC dip created fewer fears of a deep capitulation. While BTC saw over $600K in long liquidations in a single day, overall holding behaviors did not change.

This may be due to the presence of both legacy accumulation wallets and recent strategic accumulation. Even with BTC sliding to a lower price range, there are only a few cohorts that are underwater.

In the past two years, whales were mostly strategic in their buying and selling, trying to accumulate BTC during dips.

This has left a much smaller share of BTC that is truly underwater, and could cause a capitulation. Depending on the time of buying, the accumulated supply for whales and retail has a different share of underwater coins. Even the supply of Strategy, partially acquired at peak prices, is on average 20% underwater.

The current support levels allow accumulation wallets to keep holding, even with short-term fluctuations and dramatic liquidation events. Accumulation and demand were also more complex, meaning mass capitulation was still unlikely for BTC.