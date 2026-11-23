rypto exchanges and financial firms have been the prime targets of operations that have stolen more than $8 billion since 2025.

For years, hackers linked to Pyongyang have been banned from OpenAI, Google and Anthropic tools.

North Korea has been hosting public exhibitions of its own domestically built AI model, according to reports by the 38North research site.

The ChatGPT-style chatbot being shown off could hand the Pyongyang-linked hackers implicated in several high-profile hacks, including the $6.3 billion Binance theft, new tools beyond the reach of Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google to advance their recent wave of AI-assisted exploits.

Are North Korean hackers using US-built AI models?

Between OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Meta, US-based AI labs have held the lead at the frontier of AI development in recent years. That technical lead has translated into adoption and popularity, even from sanctioned areas, including North Korea.

Ironically, it has also helped these AI platforms to spot and take down accounts linked to such state-linked hackers. For example, OpenAI took down profiles linked to five state-linked groups, including North Korea’s Emerald Sleet in February 2024.

In January 2025, Google disclosed that its Gemini AI model was being probed by government-backed groups to generate content, fix code and for research. Notably, Google’s threat team said the AI model did not have “game-changer” technology at that stage.

Over a two-month period in the middle of 2025, OpenAI and Anthropic also reported that they banned accounts tied to North Korea’s fake IT worker racket, using ChatGPT and Claude to test during interviews and perform on-the-job tasks.

North Korean hackers now have locally built alternatives

North Korean groups have started to migrate to domestically built AI systems to avoid setting off alarms on the Western AI services that have been adapted to become better at spotting and locking down their activities.

The South Korean security firm Genians reported in August 2026 that the Pyongyang-backed Kimsuky group had used the Ollama, GPT4All, and Msty open-source tools to set up three local language-model environments that run offline and allow operators to query a model without pushing any data through a cloud provider that might flag the activity or close the door.

The security firm added that the Kimsuky group was folding open-source models into malware, data analysis, and attack automation, and had also adopted the AI coding assistant Cursor.

The locally built and hosted ChatGPT-style chatbot being exhibited in the country extends that strategy.

North Korean hackers use AI to hunt for money and intelligence

According to Microsoft Threat Intelligence, AI is being used as a “force multiplier” in North Korea’s perennial campaign of slipping remote workers into global companies. It documented the crew it labels Jasper Sleet using the app FaceSwap to graft operatives’ faces onto stolen identity papers, in some cases recycling a single AI-generated photo across several fake personas.

By October 2026, Microsoft ranked three North Korean groups, Jade Sleet, Coral Sleet and Jasper Sleet, at the top rung of its AI-adoption scale, meaning the technology now runs through an entire operation, Cryptopolitan reported.

Crypto exchanges and financial firms sit squarely in the crosshairs, because the goal is to raise cash for the regime.

The sums are not small. North Korea stole more than $2 billion in crypto during 2025, including the $1.5 billion Bybit theft, per Chainalysis figures. The record $6.36 billion Binance hack in October 2026 has been pinned on North Korea’s TraderTraitor unit, though Microsoft found no evidence that AI played any role in that breach.