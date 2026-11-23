The measures are non-binding statements, not law, and they land as nearly $9 trillion has drained from global stocks and regulators flag trillions in hidden AI debt.

He will become the first senator to echo a message House Democrats Greg Casar and Maxine Waters filed on October 28.

Schiff plans to introduce a Senate resolution opposing a federal rescue of AI firms or their investors if the sector collapses.

A resolution to prevent any federal bailouts for companies and investors with exposure in the AI sector in the event of a collapse is being prepared by Senator Adam Schiff, the junior United States senator from California since 2024.

Schiff, who is a member of the Democratic Party, served in the House of Representatives until 2024 after securing the seat in 2001. Before then, he served in the California State Senate from 1996 to 2000.

According to Semafor’s report citing people with knowledge of the matter, Schiff plans to present the filing once Congress returns on November 30 after its Thanksgiving break.

If the California Democrat follows through, it will be the first such measure initiated by a senator, following up on similar moves by House progressives launched last month.

Democrats move to block any bailouts for AI industry

According to Semafor, Senator Adam Schiff’s resolution will instruct Congress not to “bail out corporations and wealthy investors taking speculative bets on the AI boom at the expense of working families, should the AI industry falter.”

Before Schiff, House Democratic Representative Greg Casar of Texas, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Maxine Waters of California already filed to block any such interventions for the AI industry on October 28.

House Democrats have had the issue in their sights for a while, going as far back as a 2025 congressional hearing where Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that “should this bubble pop, we should not be entertaining a bailout.”

Schiff would be the first United States senator to formally take the “no bailouts” baton if he proposes the resolution next week as expected.

Can the Democrats block bailouts for AI companies and investors?

Even if Adam Schiff takes the AI industry bailout resolution to the Senate, neither it nor the House version can block a rescue.

A resolution is a statement expressing the opinion of one chamber, and it does not carry legal force. It does not require a vote from the other house or a signature from the president.

The House text says struggling AI firms should go through ordinary bankruptcy and protect workers and pensions. It also touches on responsibility, saying to hold executives who took reckless risks “fully accountable under civil and criminal law.”

Schiff already shared his reasoning earlier this month in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, where he wrote that “Congressional majorities should be clear: We won’t bail them out,” in a warning to billionaires not to expect the kind of intervention banks received during the 2008 housing crash.

Why are Democrats warning AI companies about needing a bailout?

The warnings land against the backdrop of a market where global equities have shed close to $9 trillion since peaking in August 2026 as investors question whether AI earnings can ever justify the spending.

Regulators are circling the financing itself. In its twice-yearly stability review, the European Central Bank counted more than $4 trillion in off-balance-sheet commitments at eight big tech firms as of the second quarter of 2026, warning that the shift toward debt, as the ECB put it, “invokes historical parallels with the dotcom and subprime bubbles,” Fortune reported.

The White House has already drawn its own red line. AI czar David Sacks said in 2025 that “there will be no federal bailout for AI” after OpenAI’s finance chief floated a federal backstop and then walked it back within a day.

Schiff’s move fits a wider plan. Democrats intend to push a wave of AI legislation on data-center power costs, model testing, and corporate liability once they take control of Congress in January, with Chuck Schumer expected to lead the Senate.