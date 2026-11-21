AI agents to run corporate treasury tests in Singapore sandbox
- MAS plans a sandbox where AI agents run corporate treasury tasks with tokenized deposits.
- Companies set the agent’s mandate, and participating banks set the controls for each instruction.
- MAS will also help build a know-your-agent protocol that tells banks who an agent is and what it may do.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) plans a sandbox in which AI agents do corporate treasury tasks with tokenized deposits, within limits set by the company and its bank.
MAS Managing Director Chia Der Jiun laid out the Agentic Money Sandbox at the Singapore FinTech Festival on Nov 19.
The MAS and Future of Finance Institute announced on November 18 that the institute will build the sandbox. It melds AI agents with programmable money in two use cases, corporate treasury management and payments.
MAS gives companies the mandate and banks the controls
In the treasury case, banks could permit a corporate agent to monitor liquidity position and due payments. Chia’s keynote explained that the agent decides when and where funds should move and then uses tokenized deposits to execute permitted treasury actions.
The mandate is given by the company. The controls are set by the participating banks along with the terms of acceptance of each agent instruction.
On the payments track, customer agents would execute payment instructions with digital money, like tokenized deposits or stablecoins. Before the transaction is executed, the bank or payment provider verifies the identity and authority of the agent, and applies risk controls.
A controlled environment will be created for financial institutions to test how agents transact within set authority, limits and safeguards before any live deployment, according to the joint release. The launch partners for the institute were DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered and UOB.
“Businesses see benefits for agents to manage cash, payments and liquidity,” said Chia. He added that large banks already extend tokenized deposits to corporate customers for treasury management.
SAFR protocol would tell banks whom each bot represents
Chia tied the sandbox to a know-your-agent protocol. In the next phase of its work on Safeguards for Agentic Finance at Runtime, or SAFR, MAS will enable this.
The protocol would give financial institutions four pieces of information: who the agent is and who the agent is acting for, the authority the agent has, the mandate under which it is operating, and the assurance there is about the origin and reliability of the agent. Banks would use it to delineate an agent’s terms and scope, and to open a dedicated secure channel for agent access.
The greater the discretion and impact of an agent, the greater the assurance and controls, under lessons from SAFR’s first phase.
“Some users are giving agents their login credentials to financial accounts. I would not advise giving personal agents such access, as there is insufficient assurance of safety,” said Chia. He also asked who is liable if agents transact incorrectly or not within their instructions.
Separately, Visa, Mastercard and Ant International are formulating a Know-Your-Agent interoperability framework through BuildFin.ai, a platform launched by MAS. Card networks, wallets and agent platforms could use it to identify trusted agents across systems.
This month, MAS issued S$100 million of tokenized MAS Bills and settled them against Singapore dollar wholesale CBDC. SGD Testnet will become a working utility called SG Digital Ledger.
As part of the MAS BLOOM initiative, StraitsX, OCBC and Standard Chartered completed US dollar payments across two separate tokenized deposit networks in minutes, Cryptopolitan reported.
Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
FAQs
What will MAS test AI agents doing in the sandbox?
Corporate treasury management and payments, with agents moving programmable money such as tokenized deposits.
What is the Know Your Agent protocol?
A planned protocol that tells financial institutions who an AI agent is, whom it represents and what authority it holds.
How much tokenized debt did MAS issue and when?
MAS issued S$100 million of tokenized MAS Bills in November 2026.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Randa Moses
Randa Moses is an editor and reporter at Cryptopolitan covering tech, AI, robotics, crypto, scams, and hacks. She has worked in the crypto space since 2017. She held roles at Forward Protocol, AmaZix, and Cryptosomniac. Randa holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Bradford.