Long XRP traders had $13.86 million in positions liquidated after the token dropped below 90 cents on Saturday.

XRP dropped to $0.87, its lowest since November 2024.

Crypto liquidations top $1.31 billion across 249,850 traders

XRP liquidations amounted to $14.67 million in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, according to data from CoinGlass. Of that, $13.86 million was bets it would go higher.

Across crypto, ~$1.31 billion in positions were wiped out over the same window, impacting around 249,850 traders. Longs also took most of those losses.

CoinGlass data disclosed another rolling 24-hour count of XRP liquidations at about $18 million, with ~94% of that coming from longs.

The open interest of XRP futures was around $1.77 billion, and the volume of futures exceeded $3 billion in the past 24 hours. Funding rates on major exchanges turned negative, meaning short sellers were paying longs to keep their positions open.

Cryptopolitan reported in early November that open interest had leapt from $1B to ~$1.3B in a week. At the time, Binance traders were piling into shorts.

XRP tumbled more than 10% in 24 hours. The token last printed a daily low that deep on Nov. 16, 2024, at $0.8778 and last closed at or under $0.90 a day before.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.93, down 2.3% in the past 24 hours.

The broader crypto market declined about 8% in a day, and bitcoin slipped below $60,000. Thursday’s Crypto Fear & Greed Index came in at 10, deep in “Extreme Fear” territory.

Trader ChartNerdTA said $0.84, on XRP’s three-month Gaussian channel, was the next downside target. XRP’s daily relative strength index dipped below 30, a level traders consider oversold.

Spot funds sit ~$400,000 short of March’s $31.16 million record

SoSoValue data shows that US spot XRP ETFs experienced net outflows of $30.76 million in November. The funds trail March’s $31.16 million, the only other month of net withdrawals since launch, by ~$400,000.

November has not recorded a single day of net inflows. The bulk of the $4.97 million outflows on Friday were from Bitwise’s XRP fund.

The combined net assets of the five funds fell to about $990 million. Since the launch, net inflows are cumulatively close to $1.78 billion, but the falling XRP price trims the value of what the funds hold.

The worst run was from November 9-13, when the funds shed $19.13 million, their largest weekly outflow since March. Grayscale’s GXRP lost $12.71 million that week while Bitwise’s fund lost $9.40 million.

US spot bitcoin ETFs saw $239.9 million of outflows on November 17, while XRP funds lost a further $6.14 million the same day. There are five trading sessions left in November, with US markets closed for Thanksgiving on November 26.